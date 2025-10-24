Find The Right Email: Top Email Finder Software

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the right email address can be a game-changer for sales, marketing, and outreach efforts. In 2025, the landscape of email finder software is more competitive than ever. We’ve tested numerous tools to bring you a curated list of the best email finders available, saving you time and effort in your search.

This article dives deep into the top email finder software options, highlighting their key features, pricing, and how they can help you connect with the right people. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to choose the perfect tool for your needs.

What’s the Best Email Finder Software?

1. Hunter.io

Hunter.io is a popular email finder tool known for its simplicity and accuracy. It allows you to find email addresses associated with a specific website, making it ideal for lead generation and outreach. Hunter.io also offers a Chrome extension for quick email discovery while browsing websites.

Hunter.io can streamline your prospecting process and improve your chances of connecting with potential clients or partners. Its domain search feature provides a comprehensive list of email addresses, and its email verification tool ensures deliverability.

Key Features:

Domain Search: Find all email addresses associated with a website.

Email Verifier: Check the validity of email addresses.

Chrome Extension: Discover emails directly from websites.

Bulk Email Finder: Find emails in bulk by uploading a list of domains.

Pricing: From $49/month.

2. Apollo.io

Apollo.io is a comprehensive sales intelligence platform that includes a powerful email finder. It provides access to a vast database of B2B contacts and companies, allowing you to target specific industries and roles. Apollo.io also offers features like email tracking and automation to enhance your sales and marketing efforts.

Apollo.io goes beyond just finding email addresses; it provides valuable insights into your prospects, such as their job titles, company size, and industry. This information helps you personalize your outreach and increase your chances of success.

Key Features:

B2B Database: Access millions of contacts and companies.

Email Tracking: Monitor email opens and clicks.

Sales Automation: Automate outreach sequences.

Lead Enrichment: Add missing information to your leads.

Pricing: From $59/month.

3. Skrapp.io

Skrapp.io is another robust email finder that focuses on B2B lead generation. It offers a large database of email addresses and company information, as well as a Chrome extension for finding emails on LinkedIn and company websites. Skrapp.io also provides advanced search filters to help you narrow down your target audience.

Skrapp.io’s LinkedIn integration is particularly useful for finding email addresses of professionals on the platform. Its advanced search filters allow you to target specific job titles, industries, and locations, making it easy to build a targeted lead list.

Key Features:

LinkedIn Integration: Find emails directly from LinkedIn profiles.

Advanced Search Filters: Narrow down your target audience.

Bulk Email Finder: Find emails in bulk by uploading a list of domains.

Company Information: Access detailed company profiles.

Pricing: From $49/month.

4. Snov.io

Snov.io is a versatile email finder and sales automation platform that offers a range of features for lead generation and outreach. It includes an email finder, email verifier, and email drip campaign tool, making it a comprehensive solution for sales and marketing teams.

Snov.io’s email drip campaign tool allows you to automate your outreach and nurture leads over time. Its email verifier ensures that your emails are delivered to valid addresses, improving your sender reputation.

Key Features:

Email Finder: Find email addresses based on various criteria.

Email Verifier: Check the validity of email addresses.

Email Drip Campaigns: Automate outreach sequences.

Technology Tracking: Discover the technologies used by websites.

Pricing: From $39/month.

5. Lusha

Lusha is a popular B2B contact finding tool that provides accurate and up-to-date email addresses and phone numbers. It offers a Chrome extension for finding contact information on LinkedIn and company websites, as well as a robust API for integrating with other tools.

Lusha’s focus on accuracy and data quality makes it a reliable choice for finding contact information. Its Chrome extension is easy to use and provides quick access to contact details while browsing the web.

Key Features:

B2B Contact Database: Access millions of contact details.

Chrome Extension: Find contacts on LinkedIn and company websites.

API Integration: Integrate with other tools and platforms.

Data Enrichment: Add missing information to your leads.

Pricing: From $29/month.

6. FindThatLead

FindThatLead is a sales prospecting tool designed to help you find leads and their contact information. It allows you to search for leads by name, company, or industry, and provides verified email addresses and other relevant data.

FindThatLead’s focus on sales prospecting makes it a valuable tool for sales teams. Its search filters allow you to target specific industries and roles, and its email verification tool ensures deliverability.

Key Features:

Lead Search: Find leads based on various criteria.

Email Verification: Check the validity of email addresses.

Chrome Extension: Discover contacts while browsing the web.

Social Media Finder: Find social media profiles associated with leads.

Pricing: From $49/month.

7. Clearbit Connect

Clearbit Connect is a Chrome extension that provides valuable insights about the people you’re emailing. It displays information about their company, job title, and social media profiles directly in your Gmail inbox. While not strictly an email finder, it helps you find and verify email addresses.

Clearbit Connect’s integration with Gmail makes it a convenient tool for gathering information about your contacts. Its real-time data enrichment helps you personalize your outreach and build stronger relationships.

Key Features:

Gmail Integration: Access contact information directly in your inbox.

Company Information: View company details and employee profiles.

Social Media Profiles: Find social media profiles associated with contacts.

Data Enrichment: Add missing information to your leads.

Pricing: Free (with limited features), paid plans available.

8. Voila Norbert

Voila Norbert is an email finder tool that prides itself on its accuracy and simplicity. It allows you to find email addresses by entering a person’s name and company website. Voila Norbert also offers a bulk email finder for finding multiple email addresses at once.

Voila Norbert’s focus on accuracy makes it a reliable choice for finding valid email addresses. Its simple interface is easy to use, and its bulk email finder saves you time and effort.

Key Features:

Email Finder: Find email addresses by name and company website.

Bulk Email Finder: Find multiple email addresses at once.

Email Verification: Check the validity of email addresses.

API Integration: Integrate with other tools and platforms.

Pricing: From $49/month.

9. Lead411

Lead411 is a sales intelligence platform that offers a comprehensive suite of tools for lead generation and outreach. It includes an email finder, phone number finder, and company information database, as well as features like sales triggers and CRM integration.

Lead411’s focus on sales intelligence makes it a valuable tool for sales and marketing teams. Its sales triggers help you identify opportunities based on specific events, and its CRM integration streamlines your workflow.

Key Features:

B2B Database: Access millions of contacts and companies.

Email Finder: Find email addresses based on various criteria.

Sales Triggers: Identify opportunities based on specific events.

CRM Integration: Integrate with popular CRM platforms.

Pricing: Contact for pricing.

Tips

Verify email addresses: Always use an email verification tool to ensure that the email addresses you find are valid and deliverable.

Always use an email verification tool to ensure that the email addresses you find are valid and deliverable. Personalize your outreach: Tailor your email messages to each recipient to increase your chances of getting a response.

Tailor your email messages to each recipient to increase your chances of getting a response. Respect privacy: Comply with all applicable laws and regulations regarding email marketing and data privacy.

FAQ

