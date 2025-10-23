How To Delete Files On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Deleting files is a fundamental task when using Windows 11. Whether you're clearing up space, removing sensitive information, or simply organizing your files, knowing how to properly delete them is essential. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough of the various methods available to delete files on Windows 11, ensuring you can manage your data effectively.

From using the Recycle Bin to permanently deleting files, we’ll cover all the options you need to know. This guide will show you how to delete individual files, multiple files, and even entire folders, providing clear instructions and helpful tips along the way.

What Are The Ways To Delete Files On Windows 11?

Deleting Files Using the Recycle Bin

The most common way to delete files is by sending them to the Recycle Bin. This allows you to recover them later if needed.

Locate the file: Find the file you want to delete in File Explorer. Right-click the file: Right-click on the file. Select “Delete”: Choose the “Delete” option from the context menu. Confirm deletion (if prompted): If prompted, confirm that you want to move the file to the Recycle Bin.

Permanently Deleting Files (Bypassing the Recycle Bin)

If you want to permanently delete a file without sending it to the Recycle Bin, you can use the Shift key.

Locate the file: Find the file you want to delete in File Explorer. Select the file: Click on the file to select it. Press Shift + Delete: Press and hold the Shift key, then press the Delete key. Confirm permanent deletion: A dialog box will appear asking if you want to permanently delete the file. Click “Yes.”

Deleting Multiple Files or Folders

You can delete multiple files or folders at once using similar methods.

Select multiple files: Hold down the Ctrl key while clicking on each file you want to select. Alternatively, click on the first file, hold down the Shift key, and click on the last file to select a range of files. Right-click the selection: Right-click on any of the selected files or folders. Select “Delete”: Choose the “Delete” option from the context menu. Confirm deletion (if prompted): Confirm that you want to move the files to the Recycle Bin.

For permanent deletion:

Select multiple files: Hold down the Ctrl key while clicking on each file you want to select. Alternatively, click on the first file, hold down the Shift key, and click on the last file to select a range of files. Press Shift + Delete: Press and hold the Shift key, then press the Delete key. Confirm permanent deletion: A dialog box will appear asking if you want to permanently delete the files. Click “Yes.”

Emptying the Recycle Bin

To permanently remove files from your system after they’ve been sent to the Recycle Bin:

Open the Recycle Bin: Double-click the Recycle Bin icon on your desktop. Click “Empty Recycle Bin”: In the Recycle Bin window, click the “Empty Recycle Bin” button in the ribbon at the top. Confirm emptying the Recycle Bin: A dialog box will appear asking if you want to permanently delete all items in the Recycle Bin. Click “Yes.”

Using Disk Cleanup to Remove Temporary Files

Disk Cleanup is a built-in tool that can help you remove temporary files and other unnecessary data.

Search for Disk Cleanup: Type “Disk Cleanup” in the Windows search bar and press Enter. Select the drive: Choose the drive you want to clean up (usually C:) and click “OK.” Select file types to delete: Check the boxes next to the file types you want to delete, such as “Temporary files,” “Recycle Bin,” and “Thumbnails.” Click “OK”: Click “OK” to start the cleanup process. Confirm deletion: A dialog box will appear asking if you want to permanently delete these files. Click “Delete Files.”

Using Storage Sense to Automatically Delete Files

Storage Sense can automatically delete temporary files and manage storage space.

Open Settings: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Go to System > Storage: Click on “System,” then click on “Storage.” Configure Storage Sense: Turn on the “Storage Sense” toggle. Adjust settings: Click on “Storage Sense” to configure its settings, such as how often to run it and what types of files to delete automatically.

Deleting Files Using Command Prompt

For advanced users, the Command Prompt offers another way to delete files.

Open Command Prompt: Type “cmd” in the Windows search bar, right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Navigate to the file location: Use the cd command to navigate to the directory containing the file you want to delete. For example, cd Documents to go to the Documents folder. Delete the file: Use the del command followed by the file name to delete the file. For example, del example.txt . Confirm deletion (no confirmation): The file will be deleted immediately without confirmation.

Tips For Managing Deleted Files

Regularly Empty the Recycle Bin: Make it a habit to empty the Recycle Bin periodically to free up storage space.

Make it a habit to empty the Recycle Bin periodically to free up storage space. Use Storage Sense: Configure Storage Sense to automatically manage temporary files and keep your storage optimized.

Configure Storage Sense to automatically manage temporary files and keep your storage optimized. Double-Check Before Permanently Deleting: Always double-check that you no longer need a file before permanently deleting it, as it cannot be recovered.

Always double-check that you no longer need a file before permanently deleting it, as it cannot be recovered. Consider Backup Solutions: Use backup solutions to protect your important files in case of accidental deletion or data loss.

Quickly Remove Files From Your Windows 11 System

Deleting files on Windows 11 is a straightforward process with multiple methods available. From the simple drag-and-drop to the Recycle Bin, to more advanced techniques like using Command Prompt or Storage Sense, you have the flexibility to manage your files effectively. Understanding these methods ensures you can keep your system organized and free up valuable storage space.

FAQ

How do I permanently delete a file in Windows 11 without using the Recycle Bin? You can permanently delete a file by selecting it and pressing Shift + Delete. This bypasses the Recycle Bin.

How do I recover a deleted file from the Recycle Bin? Open the Recycle Bin, locate the file you want to recover, right-click on it, and select “Restore.”

How do I empty the Recycle Bin? Open the Recycle Bin and click the “Empty Recycle Bin” button in the ribbon.

What is Storage Sense, and how does it help with deleting files? Storage Sense is a Windows 11 feature that automatically deletes temporary files and manages storage space. You can configure it in the Settings app under System > Storage.

Can I delete multiple files at once? Yes, you can select multiple files by holding down the Ctrl key while clicking on each file, or by clicking on the first file, holding down the Shift key, and clicking on the last file to select a range. Then, right-click and select “Delete.”

Deletion Methods Compared

Here’s a quick comparison of the different methods for deleting files on Windows 11:

