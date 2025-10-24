Top Flooring Takeoff Software In 2025
Accurately estimating flooring material needs is crucial for any construction or renovation project. Using the right flooring takeoff software can save time, reduce errors, and ultimately, save money. This article explores the best flooring takeoff software options available in 2025, helping you choose the right tool for your business.
Whether you’re a small contractor or a large construction firm, efficient flooring takeoff software is essential for accurate bidding and project management. Let’s dive into the top contenders that can streamline your workflow and improve your bottom line.
Which Flooring Takeoff Software Should You Use?
1. PlanSwift
PlanSwift is a popular takeoff and estimating software known for its user-friendly interface and powerful features. It allows users to easily import blueprints and perform accurate measurements for flooring materials. PlanSwift integrates with various accounting and CRM systems, making it a versatile choice for many businesses.
PlanSwift simplifies the process of calculating flooring needs by enabling users to click and drag to define areas. The software automatically calculates the area, perimeter, and volume, taking into account any waste or overlaps. It also supports different flooring types and materials, allowing for precise cost estimations.
Key Features:
- Drag-and-drop functionality
- Automated calculations
- Integration with accounting software
- Support for various flooring types
Pricing: Starting from $1,795 (one-time purchase)
2. Measure Square
Measure Square is specifically designed for flooring contractors and retailers. It offers advanced features for creating detailed floor plans, estimating material quantities, and generating professional quotes. Its mobile app enhances on-site data collection and collaboration.
Measure Square goes beyond basic area calculations, offering features like pattern matching, seam placement optimization, and waste reduction tools. The software also allows for the creation of 3D renderings, helping clients visualize the final result. This comprehensive approach makes Measure Square a powerful tool for flooring professionals.
Key Features:
- Floor plan creation
- Pattern matching
- 3D rendering capabilities
- Mobile app for on-site data collection
Pricing: Starting from $99/month
3. Stack
Stack is a cloud-based takeoff and estimating software that offers a collaborative platform for construction teams. It allows users to upload blueprints, perform digital takeoffs, and generate accurate material lists. Stack’s accessibility and integration with other construction software make it a convenient choice.
Stack’s cloud-based nature allows multiple users to access and work on the same project simultaneously. The software offers features like version control, change management, and real-time collaboration tools. This makes Stack an ideal choice for larger construction projects where coordination is key.
Key Features:
- Cloud-based platform
- Real-time collaboration
- Version control
- Integration with other construction software
Pricing: Starting from $499/month
4. On Center Quick Bid
On Center Quick Bid is a robust estimating software that integrates seamlessly with On Center’s OnScreen Takeoff. It provides advanced features for creating detailed cost estimates, managing labor rates, and tracking project expenses.
Quick Bid provides a wide range of features that allow users to create accurate and detailed cost estimates. The software allows users to manage labor rates, track project expenses, and create custom reports. It also integrates with other construction software, making it a versatile choice for many businesses.
Key Features:
- Detailed cost estimating
- Labor rate management
- Project expense tracking
- Integration with OnScreen Takeoff
Pricing: Contact for quote.
5. Trimble Planswift
Trimble Planswift is a comprehensive takeoff and estimating software that offers a wide range of features for flooring contractors. It allows users to import blueprints, perform digital takeoffs, and generate accurate material lists. Trimble Planswift’s accessibility and integration with other construction software make it a convenient choice.
Trimble Planswift offers a variety of features that allow users to create accurate and detailed material lists. The software allows users to track project expenses, and create custom reports. It also integrates with other construction software, making it a versatile choice for many businesses.
Key Features:
- Detailed cost estimating
- Labor rate management
- Project expense tracking
- Integration with other construction software
Pricing: Starting from $1,795 (one-time purchase)
Feature Comparison
|Feature
|PlanSwift
|Measure Square
|Stack
|On Center Quick Bid
|Trimble Planswift
|Floor Plan Creation
|Basic
|Advanced
|Basic
|Advanced
|Basic
|Automated Calc.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|3D Rendering
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Mobile App
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Cloud-Based
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Integration
|Accounting
|CRM
|Construction
|OnScreen Takeoff
|Construction
|Pricing
|$1,795
|$99/month
|$499/month
|Contact for Quote
|$1,795
This table provides a quick comparison of the key features and pricing of each flooring takeoff software. Consider your specific needs and budget when making your decision.
Tips
- Trial Periods: Always take advantage of free trials to test the software before committing to a purchase.
- Training: Ensure the software offers adequate training resources or support to help you get started.
- Integration: Check if the software integrates with your existing accounting, CRM, or project management tools.
- Scalability: Choose a software that can scale with your business as you grow.
- Customer Reviews: Read customer reviews to get insights into the software’s usability and reliability.
Selecting Your Ideal Software
Choosing the right flooring takeoff software depends on your specific needs and budget. By considering the features, pricing, and integration capabilities of each option, you can make an informed decision that will streamline your flooring estimation process.
FAQ
What is flooring takeoff software?
Flooring takeoff software is a tool that helps contractors and estimators accurately calculate the amount of flooring material needed for a project by importing blueprints and performing digital measurements.
How does flooring takeoff software save time?
It automates the measurement process, reducing manual calculations and errors, and allows for faster and more accurate estimations.
Can I use flooring takeoff software on a mobile device?
Yes, some flooring takeoff software options, like Measure Square and Stack, offer mobile apps for on-site data collection and collaboration.
What features should I look for in flooring takeoff software?
Key features to consider include automated calculations, floor plan creation, 3D rendering capabilities, integration with other software, and mobile app availability.
How much does flooring takeoff software cost?
The cost varies depending on the software. Some offer one-time purchase options, while others have monthly subscription fees. Prices can range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand.
