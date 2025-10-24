Top Flooring Takeoff Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Accurately estimating flooring material needs is crucial for any construction or renovation project. Using the right flooring takeoff software can save time, reduce errors, and ultimately, save money. This article explores the best flooring takeoff software options available in 2025, helping you choose the right tool for your business.

Whether you’re a small contractor or a large construction firm, efficient flooring takeoff software is essential for accurate bidding and project management. Let’s dive into the top contenders that can streamline your workflow and improve your bottom line.

Which Flooring Takeoff Software Should You Use?

1. PlanSwift

PlanSwift is a popular takeoff and estimating software known for its user-friendly interface and powerful features. It allows users to easily import blueprints and perform accurate measurements for flooring materials. PlanSwift integrates with various accounting and CRM systems, making it a versatile choice for many businesses.

PlanSwift simplifies the process of calculating flooring needs by enabling users to click and drag to define areas. The software automatically calculates the area, perimeter, and volume, taking into account any waste or overlaps. It also supports different flooring types and materials, allowing for precise cost estimations.

Key Features:

Drag-and-drop functionality

Automated calculations

Integration with accounting software

Support for various flooring types

Pricing: Starting from $1,795 (one-time purchase)

2. Measure Square

Measure Square is specifically designed for flooring contractors and retailers. It offers advanced features for creating detailed floor plans, estimating material quantities, and generating professional quotes. Its mobile app enhances on-site data collection and collaboration.

Measure Square goes beyond basic area calculations, offering features like pattern matching, seam placement optimization, and waste reduction tools. The software also allows for the creation of 3D renderings, helping clients visualize the final result. This comprehensive approach makes Measure Square a powerful tool for flooring professionals.

Key Features:

Floor plan creation

Pattern matching

3D rendering capabilities

Mobile app for on-site data collection

Pricing: Starting from $99/month

3. Stack

Stack is a cloud-based takeoff and estimating software that offers a collaborative platform for construction teams. It allows users to upload blueprints, perform digital takeoffs, and generate accurate material lists. Stack’s accessibility and integration with other construction software make it a convenient choice.

Stack’s cloud-based nature allows multiple users to access and work on the same project simultaneously. The software offers features like version control, change management, and real-time collaboration tools. This makes Stack an ideal choice for larger construction projects where coordination is key.

Key Features:

Cloud-based platform

Real-time collaboration

Version control

Integration with other construction software

Pricing: Starting from $499/month

4. On Center Quick Bid

On Center Quick Bid is a robust estimating software that integrates seamlessly with On Center’s OnScreen Takeoff. It provides advanced features for creating detailed cost estimates, managing labor rates, and tracking project expenses.

Quick Bid provides a wide range of features that allow users to create accurate and detailed cost estimates. The software allows users to manage labor rates, track project expenses, and create custom reports. It also integrates with other construction software, making it a versatile choice for many businesses.

Key Features:

Detailed cost estimating

Labor rate management

Project expense tracking

Integration with OnScreen Takeoff

Pricing: Contact for quote.

5. Trimble Planswift

Trimble Planswift is a comprehensive takeoff and estimating software that offers a wide range of features for flooring contractors. It allows users to import blueprints, perform digital takeoffs, and generate accurate material lists. Trimble Planswift’s accessibility and integration with other construction software make it a convenient choice.

Trimble Planswift offers a variety of features that allow users to create accurate and detailed material lists. The software allows users to track project expenses, and create custom reports. It also integrates with other construction software, making it a versatile choice for many businesses.

Key Features:

Detailed cost estimating

Labor rate management

Project expense tracking

Integration with other construction software

Pricing: Starting from $1,795 (one-time purchase)

Feature Comparison

Feature PlanSwift Measure Square Stack On Center Quick Bid Trimble Planswift Floor Plan Creation Basic Advanced Basic Advanced Basic Automated Calc. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 3D Rendering No Yes No No No Mobile App No Yes Yes No No Cloud-Based No Yes Yes No No Integration Accounting CRM Construction OnScreen Takeoff Construction Pricing $1,795 $99/month $499/month Contact for Quote $1,795

This table provides a quick comparison of the key features and pricing of each flooring takeoff software. Consider your specific needs and budget when making your decision.

Tips

Trial Periods: Always take advantage of free trials to test the software before committing to a purchase.

Always take advantage of free trials to test the software before committing to a purchase. Training: Ensure the software offers adequate training resources or support to help you get started.

Ensure the software offers adequate training resources or support to help you get started. Integration: Check if the software integrates with your existing accounting, CRM, or project management tools.

Check if the software integrates with your existing accounting, CRM, or project management tools. Scalability: Choose a software that can scale with your business as you grow.

Choose a software that can scale with your business as you grow. Customer Reviews: Read customer reviews to get insights into the software’s usability and reliability.

Selecting Your Ideal Software

Choosing the right flooring takeoff software depends on your specific needs and budget. By considering the features, pricing, and integration capabilities of each option, you can make an informed decision that will streamline your flooring estimation process.

FAQ

What is flooring takeoff software?

Flooring takeoff software is a tool that helps contractors and estimators accurately calculate the amount of flooring material needed for a project by importing blueprints and performing digital measurements.

How does flooring takeoff software save time?

It automates the measurement process, reducing manual calculations and errors, and allows for faster and more accurate estimations.

Can I use flooring takeoff software on a mobile device?

Yes, some flooring takeoff software options, like Measure Square and Stack, offer mobile apps for on-site data collection and collaboration.

What features should I look for in flooring takeoff software?

Key features to consider include automated calculations, floor plan creation, 3D rendering capabilities, integration with other software, and mobile app availability.

How much does flooring takeoff software cost?

The cost varies depending on the software. Some offer one-time purchase options, while others have monthly subscription fees. Prices can range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand.

