The foldable smartphone market is no longer dominated by big players like Samsung and Huawei as Chinses phone maker Xiaomi recently entered the niche market. And as we approach the end of 2021, we’ll see more smartphone brands, including Google, Vivo, Oppo, releasing their first-ever foldable smartphones. And joining the foldable bandwagon will be another Chinese brand Honor, as per display analyst Ross Young.

According to the display analyst, Honor is working on its first-ever foldable smartphone. The Chinese brand is expected to release the device after the release of new foldable phones by Samsung, Google, Oppo, and Vivo. No details about the specs of the foldable phone have come up, but sources close to Young provided some useful information on how it’ll fold: it’ll fold inward, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The Honor-branded foldable phone will use display panels from BOE and Visionox, unlike Google, which is taking help from Samsung to develop the foldable display.

It’s worth pointing out that Honor is owned by Chinese tech giant Huawei was owned by Huawei, which released its first-ever foldable phone back in 2019, until last year. So, they already have the technical know-how to develop a foldable phone. And that allows us to set our expectations high. Only time will tell whether the Chinese brand manages to live up to our expectations.

