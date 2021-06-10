Homeworld 3 is ditching the investment platform Fig due to “recent changes at Gearbox” but the game will still release unaffected.

Despite being wholly published by Gearbox, Fig offered a “unique opportunity to invest in Homeworld 3’s success” with gamers or investors able to buy shares in the game which could reap a profit if the game was successful enough, but with a $1 goal, it was never about the money.

That investment opportunity has since been scrapped, one investor revealed on Reddit, as they were sent an email announcing that “Fig will no longer be collecting investment reservations for Homeworld 3.”

While the email blames “recent changes at Gearbox,” it doesn’t explain exactly what these “recent changes” were. The most likely scenario is that this is a result of Embracer Group’s acquisition of Gearbox for $1.3 billion which happened earlier this year.

The email does at least assure now rightfully concerned backers that “everything is on-track with Homeworld 3’s development,” so we hopefully shouldn’t see any delays pushing the game outside of its 2022 launch window.



We know remarkably little about details surrounding Homeworld 3, it took a railgun frigate to prove that the game wasn’t just lost in the cold vacuum of space after all. If everything goes to plan, we do know at least that the latest Homeworld should release sometime in Q4 2022