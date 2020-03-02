Reverse engineering apps to unlock hidden features has become somewhat of a hobby and today hacker Albacore has been pulling apart the first leaked build of Windows 8, build 7850,  which was leaked on the 2011-04-12.

That build still had the 6.1 kernel and said Windows 7 in many locations, but it had the first inklings of Metro, including the charms bar and early live tiles.

Gallery
The lookback is somewhat appropriate after we heard over the weekend that Microsoft may be looking at removing Live Tiles from Windows 10, which is one of the last element of that aborted computing generation in the Windows operating system.

