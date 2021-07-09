During PlayStation’s recent State of Play, it was unveiled that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch onto the PlayStation 5 on September 24th 2021.

After being unveiled during Summer Game Fest, PlayStation revealed yesterday that the Director’s Cut will include “a ton of new content and enhanced gameplay features.” These include new weapons, equipment, vehicles, and battles, which were shown off in the pre-order trailer.

In the Death Stranding Director’s Cut, there will also be “advanced combat mechanics” which includes an upgraded melee system, that allows you to dropkick enemies, to go alongside the assortment of new weapons, so hopefully, you won’t have to run away from the majority of fights you encounter out on the American roads.

To help you get around and make your trek across America more interesting, there’s also “additional delivery support” as the trailer calls it. The support skeleton and walking buddy bot might both be adorable, but nothing quite says careful delivery like a massive Cargo Catapult that can fling your precious cargo across the map with what looks like reckless abandon.

Also included in Death Stranding Director’s Cut are new story missions and areas to explore, but if that doesn’t strike your fancy then you can now also get distracted from all that by going racing around across ramps and the newly introduced Fragile Circuit.

As you might expect from a next-generation upgrade, Death Stranding Director’s Cut will receive DualSense support, 3D audio, enhanced visuals and or framerates, as well as faster load times thanks to the PlayStation 5’s ultra-fast SSD.

For those that already own Death Stranding on PlayStation 4 and are wanting to play the Directors Cut as well, thankfully the upgrade to the Death Stranding Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition will only cost $10.