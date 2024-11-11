Here's your reminder that Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 11's Calendar & Outlook apps in December

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is on the verge of sunsetting the old Calendar & Outlook apps in Windows 11 by the end of the year, and here’s a friendly reminder for you to start migrating.

The Redmond company is currently transitioning users from Windows Mail, Calendar, and People to the new Outlook for Windows, which will be the default email app on Windows 11 devices starting in 2024. That’s one unified experience.

Here’s what it looks like when you open the Calendar app, which, shall we add, still has some Windows 10 design language around it.

Here’s what the new, unified experience of Calendar & Outlook looks like. See the difference? (Clue: check the left-side panel)

So, to make up for it, support for older apps will be stopped by December 31, 2024—you won’t be able to send & receive email using Windows Mail and Calendar apps.

“Any local emails, calendar events, and contacts stored in Mail, Calendar, and People will remain exportable following the steps in Export emails and contacts from Windows Mail or People and import to new Outlook,” Microsoft mentions on the support page.

Calendar is not the only Windows 10-looking-like app that’s going to the Microsoft graveyard: take a look at Paint 3D, once a staple feature for Windows 10, which has now officially been deprecated.

The Redmond tech giant has been making a lot of conscious efforts to migrate users to Windows 11 ahead of Windows 10’s end of support next year, even by making people pay $30 to give their Windows 10 PC another year of life.