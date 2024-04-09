Here's your reminder that bookable desks feature is coming to Microsoft Teams soon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft announced the bookable desks feature a little while ago at the Ignite 2023 event in November. Now, it seems like we’re getting closer to the release, as bookable desks are coming to Microsoft Teams next month in May 2024.

After weeks of beta testing, folks over at Redmond say in an updated entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap site that this feature will be ready to be shipped for everyone by then on Windows desktops and Surface devices like the Surface Hub 3. If you’re a MacOS user, you may see this feature later after that.

This update makes it easier for employees to reserve desks in shared spaces. You can also track how office spaces are used (although this one will roll out in November), reserve desks automatically when you connect to shared desks, reserve a space & access your calendar and chats using QR codes on Teams.

Microsoft Teams has been undergoing a few interesting changes here and there in the past few weeks.

Just today, Teams announced Call Records Insight, an application template to analyze call records. It can automatically fetch those records when they become available using Graph API subscriptions.

The Shifts app in Teams is also revamped. Now, you can import schedules in Excel format to Shifts and specify frontline workers’ availability for specific dates.