Microsoft Teams makes it easy for organizations to analyze call records

Microsoft Teams offers the Call Records API, which allows organizations to access call records data. However, it requires bespoke development, thereby preventing organizations from effectively using it. Additionally, the raw call record is huge and difficult to make sense of.

To help organizations better manage their call records, Microsoft Teams has announced Call Record Insights, an application template for retrieving, parsing, flattening, and storing Microsoft Teams Call Records retrieved via the Graph API. Using this template, organizations can easily obtain tenant call records, parse them into a meaningful format, and store them in Cosmos DB and Kusto without writing any code.

Call Record Insights can automatically fetch call records when they become available by leveraging Graph API subscriptions to simplify the initial data gathering phase. It also converts intricate JSON data structures into a more suitable format for in-depth analysis.

Thanks to Azure Cosmos DB and Kusto (Azure Data Explorer), your data will be safe and secure. Depending on your needs, Azure Data Explorer’s features can be used for anomaly detection and more.