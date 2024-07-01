Here's your friendly reminder that Xbox 360 Store is closing by the end of this month

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Xbox 360 is a thing of the past. The PlayStation 3 competitor arrived in 2005, and after decades of running, the Xbox 360 Store & Marketplace are getting a proper send-off: on July 29, 2024, you won’t be able to purchase new games, DLC, or any sort of content from the store.

Its end of life was initially announced last month in August, but here’s your friendly reminder for you to do what you need to do with this information about the Xbox 360 Store & Marketplace. Besides, Microsoft also said that it’s killing the Microsoft Movies & TV app on Xbox 360 on the same date, with the same treatment.

“Any content distributed via the Xbox 360 Store will no longer be available to purchase. This includes games, trials, add-ons, avatar items, apps, gamer pics, game trailers, and videos. It also includes purchases like gamertag changes on Xbox 360, Xbox subscriptions on Xbox 360, in-game purchases, and video content via the Microsoft Movies & TV app,” says Microsoft.

But don’t fret. Microsoft promises that all content purchased before the date is still accessible, downloadable, and playable, even for Xbox One or Series X/S consoles via backward compatibility. Support for Xbox 360-related issues will also be available, as usual.

And, if you backed up your Xbox 360 game saves on the cloud, you can still access them on your Xbox One or Series X/S.

Microsoft shipped over 86 million units of Xbox 360 in total according to Statista’s 2024 number, making it its best-selling console so far. Xbox One, the PlayStation 4 competitor, has sold over 57 million units, followed by the new-gen Xbox Series X/S by over 27 million units.