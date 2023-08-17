Xbox 360 Store will be killed next year and gamers are panicked

After 18 years of dedicated service, it’s time to give Xbox 360 Store a proper send-off.

Microsoft just announced in a new blog post on Xbox’s page that the long-standing digital distribution platform is coming to an end on July 29, 2024. This means that users will no longer be able to purchase new games, DLC, or other entertainment content from the store.

“A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future,” says Dave McCarthy, CVP of Xbox Player Services.

Should you panic? Well, the closure of the Xbox 360 Store has caused some panic among gamers, who are concerned that they will lose access to their favorite games.

Though, Microsoft has assured users that they will still be able to play their games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles via backward compatibility and users will still be able to play games and DLC that they have already purchased.

“We know that many of you have fond memories of playing games on Xbox 360, and we want to make sure that you can continue to enjoy those games for years to come. That’s why we’re committed to supporting Xbox 360 gameplay for the foreseeable future,” he continues.

Besides that, Microsoft also said that they’ll kill Microsoft Movies & TV app on Xbox 360 – all on the same date.