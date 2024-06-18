Here's where you can get Copilot+ certified Surface laptops with 64GB RAM … for now

Microsoft’s big bet on AI has been quite a perplexing ride. The Redmond tech giant launched Copilot+ PCs, its next-gen AI computing, and today, June 18, is the time we’re seeing a worldwide launch.

A Copilot+ PC has quite a demanding resource and minimum specification requirement, although some third-party developers were able to get around that hassle. A lot of features are in the pipeline, including the controversial know-all Recall which Microsoft has recalled the feature following backlash surrounding its security concerns.

Now, Microsoft said that the all-new Copilot+ PCs from Microsoft Surface, including the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro, are available today. These devices are the fastest and most intelligent Windows PCs on the market, featuring advanced AI capabilities and sleek designs.

How much are they? Well, the most expensive Surface Laptop (7th edition) with 64GB of RAM and a 15-inch display costs $2,499.99. Or, you can also get a slightly cheaper version with a 13.8-inch display at $2,399.99. These laptops with the exact RAM variant are exclusively available on the Microsoft Store

All of these two machines are powered by Snapdragon X Elite (12 Core), with 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second) for a solid NPU performance. While its TOPS count still falls behind the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series (50 TOPS), for example, it’s still one of the best hardware in the market at the moment.

Or, you can also get a Surface Pro Essentials Bundle. It starts at $1,144, offering savings on a Microsoft 365 subscription and 20% off accessories like the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard.

Or, you also can purchase a Copilot+ certified Surface device for as low as $999 at retailers like Best Buy, for example, although these models come with less RAM. Bloomberg has also recently reported that the retail giant trained 30,000 employees to support the sales of the AI PC launch.