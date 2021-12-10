In September Microsoft announced that Microsoft Teams will soon get the ability to allow meeting participants to temporarily unmute by pressing “Ctrl+Spacebar” to speak.

Currently, to speak during a meeting, you need to press the regular mute/unmute button. Once you are done speaking, you need to press the button again to mute yourself. The upcoming “Ctrl+Spacebar” keyboard shortcut will allow you to temporarily unmute during the meeting.

At the time Microsoft said the new feature will be available in October 2021 for Teams desktop app users. It would not escape our reader’s attention that it is December and the feature has not arrived yet.

Today Microsoft has updated their roadmap and revealed when we can easily stay Mute by default.

Microsoft expects this feature to begin rolling out to Standard and GCC environments in late December and expect the rollout to be completed by early January.

Microsoft also expects the feature to begin rolling out in the GCC-H and DoD environments in mid-January and expect the rollout to be completed by early February.

“Keyboard shortcut to unmute” will be automatically enabled for users unless they choose to disable it.

How check if it’s enabled, go to Settings > Privacy tab. Check if “Keyboard shortcut to unmute” is enabled.