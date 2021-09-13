Microsoft Teams will soon get the ability to temporarily unmute by pressing “Ctrl+Spacebar”

Microsoft Teams will soon get the ability to allow meeting participants to temporarily unmute by press “Ctrl+Spacebar” to speak.

Until now, to speak during a meeting, you need to press the regular mute/unmute button. Once you are done speaking, you need to press the button again to mute yourself. The upcoming “Ctrl+Spacebar” keyboard shortcut will allow you to temporarily unmute during the meeting.

This new feature will be available in October 2021 for Teams desktop app users.

Source: Microsoft