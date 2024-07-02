Here's the first look at Lenovo ThinkBook 16, the Snapdragon X Elite version

Since Microsoft launched the Copilot+ certified hardware, laptop manufacturers have come out and launched their AI-friendly products. The Vivobook S 15 OLED S5507QA-MA089WS, Asus’ first-ever Snapdragon X Elite laptop, was leaked online before its launch. Now, we’re getting first-look at Lenovo ThinkBook 16’s Snapdragon X Elite version.

The leak, courtesy of trusted internet sleuth WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) on X, reveals that the laptop boasts a 16-inch display, a dedicated Copilot key, and ports for USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and SD card reader while sporting a space grey finish.

ThinkBook 16 Snapdragon Edition pic.twitter.com/0VGuCtDgL3 — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) July 2, 2024

An earlier eagle-eyed spot by the Chinese publication ITHome also reveals that Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 QOY was enlisted among laptops using the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors. Lenovo has previously launched laptops like ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip. So if the ThinkBook 16 follows suit, that would come as no surprise.

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched the 2024 ThinkBook 16+ in China, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H and the optional Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. The 16-inch laptop’s starting price was at around $1,000 and $1,300 for the version with the dedicated GPU.

But what makes a Copilot+ laptop special? Microsoft said that these AI-friendly devices contain NPUs with more than 40 TOPS (trillion operations per second), boasting features like Live Captions and the controversial know-all Recall that lets you search for anything on your PCs.