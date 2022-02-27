The long wait for the Elden Ring came to an end with its release last February 25, and we are all looking for the best ways to enjoy it. One of the things you are probably trying to explore now is its co-op and multiplayer functions, which can be a bit confusing for new players. That said, here are the basics you should know to fully enjoy the said features.

The cooperative and competitive multiplayer options will allow players to play various roles in the game. You can be the “Host” hosting the game or the “Ally” that can help the former in battling bosses, enemies, or the “Adversaries.” The Adversaries players are just like you. However, instead of hosting their own games or helping other Hosts, they would want to fight you through an invite. They can also be the party pooper by invading your game, but that adds to the overall fun of the experience.

Once you know the role you want to play, you can now collect or craft the items you will need for the co-op and competitive play in Elden Ring. They are the Tarnished’s Furled Finger (for placing a Summon Sign in a spot so others can summon you for co-op assistance), Small Golden Effigy (for sending co-op Summon Sign to active Summoning Pools), Small Red Effigy (to send a competitive Summon Sign to active Summoning Pools), Furlcalling Finger Remedy (to see Summon Signs placed on the ground), Duelist Furled Finger (to produce a Summon Sign for competitive PvP multiplayer), and the Bloody Finger (to get into another player’s world thorough invasion).

To use the Small Golden Effigy and Small Red Effigy and summon other players in an area, you need to activate the Martyr Effigy (small stone carvings appearing like a person attached to a crescent-shaped symbol) that you’ll spot in the game. Just use the Y button to the effigy to enable the summon function. You can also set a matchmaking password found at the Multiplayer tab in the menu and share it with a friend, so only selected players can access your Summon Sign.