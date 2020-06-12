We reported a week ago that Twitter is working on resuming verifying users on the service, and now reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has published some more information on the process.

It appears the process will focus much more on having a real identity rather than being notable or famous or being subject to impersonation, as has been the case previously. This is much more in line with Facebook’s Real Identity than twitter’s infamous anonymous platform.

This includes supplying a government-supplied ID, much like Facebook. Verified users will be rewarded with priority in search and enhanced reporting, which may have the effect of amplifying their voices and suppressing criticism.

From the client end verification will look like this:

Users will be able to apply to be verified once every 30 days, and it is contingent on good behaviour for the previous 3 months.

It is not known yet when this new feature will roll out.