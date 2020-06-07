Twiter stopped verifying users in April 2019, bestowing the coveted checkmark seemingly randomly on only the most esteemed since them.

In fact, it is impossible to request to get verified at present, with the appropriate page only urging users to “Check back soon!”

That may be about to change however, with reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong discovering Twitter is working on adding a section to request verification to their Progressive Web App.

A wider user of twitter verification has been suggested as one way to fight trolls, by allowing verified users to ignore non-verified accounts and by making users more accountable for their actions.

It remains to be seen if the arrival of the Request Verification button is evidence of a change in strategy on twitter, but the company’s efforts to manage their platform better has certainly entered a new phase, so we could not be surprised.