According to famous tipster Jon Posser, who has an exceptional track record of providing details on Apple products before Apple officially launches them, the upcoming iPhone 12 series will include four different models — all have support for 5G.

As per the tipster, the base model will come with two rear cameras and will feature a 5.1-inch OLED display. It’ll cost $649, which is less than the price of the base model of the One Plus 8(currently at $699). If you manage to pay $100 more, you’ll be able to purchase the $749 iPhone 12 that features a slightly bigger 6.1-inch OLED display and two rear cameras. On the other hand, the Pro model with three rear cameras with support for LiDAR, short for Light Detection and Ranging, and the same 6.1-inch display will cost you $999. Lastly, the Pro Max model will feature a larger 6.7-inch OLED display and the same camera technology as the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost $1,099.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources ? 5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649 6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749 6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999 6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

According to previous rumors, Apple will finally add Time-of-Flight sensor to the Pro models. Apple is also testing iPhones with 64 MP camera and is looking to improve the zoom capabilities on the iPhone 11 successor. Moreover, Apple is working on Night mode, improved HDR, and a Macro mode for the upcoming iPhone. The company might also increase the aperture on its sensors, with the ultra-wide-angle lens getting an F/1.6 sensor. Rumor also has it that the iPhone 12 will feature a significantly smaller notch.

Apart from the camera, the Pro Max model will also come with 4,400 mAh battery, 120 Hz display, and 5G support. The company is also working with Verizon to introduce a special edition Apple iPhone 12 with a black frame, Apple logo, and red glass.

Apple has reportedly delayed the mass production of the iPhone 12 series by a month due to the Coronavirus situation around the world. However, Apple’s plan to sell these devices before the end of this year is going ahead without any changes. And that, in turn, means that Apple is going to release the iPhone 12 series just on time.