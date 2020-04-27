Report: Apple delays mass production of iPhone 12

Last week, we reported about the design of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These upcoming devices will have flat stainless steel edges as well as more sharply rounded corners like the iPad Pro. Also, the devices will have iPhone 5-like flat screen design on the front.

Today, WSJ reported that Apple is delaying the mass production of iPhone 12 series by a month due to the Coronavirus situation around the world. However, Apple’s plan to sell these devices before end of this year is going ahead without any changes. The production delay may result in increased demand for iPhone 12 series later this year. The report also mentioned that Apple is reducing the production of its existing iPhones by 20% in the second half of 2020.

In addition to the new design, the iPhone 12 Pro Max device will have a triple camera setup on the back. Apple will also have LIDAR 3D sensor for more advanced AR capabilities, and the iPad’s Smart Connector, which would allow the device to be connected to a new generation of accessories. According to the rumors, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro will have 5G for faster internet connectivity and a 64 MP main camera, improved Night mode, improved HDR, Macro mode and improved zoom capabilities.

Source: WSJ Image Credit: Jonas Daehnert