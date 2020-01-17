Last year Microsoft confirmed that the company will be rolling out the new Edge browser to everyone on 15th January. Earlier this week, the company released the browser to everyone, as per the schedule.

While the browser has been based on the Chromium framework, it doesn’t support all the features available on Google Chrome. One of the unsupported features includes Chrome Themes. Last year we covered a workaround to make themes work on Edge. While it did work, the process was complicated. Now that Edge is officially available, there’s an easier way to get themes to work on Edge. The process works only on Edge Canary at the moment but we assume that it should work on other channels once the latest Edge update has been rolled out. If you’re using Edge Canary then you can follow the steps below to get themes from the Chrome Web Store.

Ensure you’re using the latest canary version 81.0.395.0 or higher, right-click on its desktop shortcut, select properties.

In the Target field, after msedge.exe” add “–enable-features=msAllowThemeInstallationFromChromeStore” (Without quotes)

Click ok and Apply

Once done, head to the Themes section in the Chrome Web Store and click on “Add to Chrome” to download the theme you want. If you’re unhappy with the theme, you will need to reset Microsoft Edge to get rid of it.

Via Techdows