Update: Previously announced purely for Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox Series X console, or just Xbox, a Hellblade 2 PC release has been confirmed.

Unsurprising given Microsoft’s recent move to a cross-platform ecosystem for its games, Ninja Theory’s next-generation adventure will also be playable on Windows 10 computers..

Confirmed by Xbox General Manager Aaron Greenberg, the upcoming video game is being developed exclusively for Xbox and PC.

It’s being made exclusively for Xbox and PC. — Aaron Greenberg ?????? (@aarongreenberg) December 18, 2019

Alongside the announcement of the next-generation Xbox Series X, Microsoft also unveiled its second next-generation video game: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

While only shown through a small atmospheric teaser presentation, the trailer promises to be a look at what Xbox Series X can offer. If this is true, Senua’s Saga is already set to be a staggering example of next-gen console power.

There isn’t yet much to say regarding the announcement of Hellblade 2, only that its the next look we’ve gotten at Xbox Scarlett, or Xbox Series X, technology. After the E3 demo of Halo: Infinite, an Xbox Series X launch title, we still don’t know much about the game.

Hellblade’s developer Ninja Theory is now on their second announced title after their acquisition by Microsoft. While the developer was picked up for their work on the amazing first entry in the Hellblade story, the developer’s first announced game for Microsoft stepped away from this.

With Ninja Theory’s next game, Bleeding Edge, currently set for a March 2020 release on PC, Xbox One and Xbox One X, we’ve still got a lot more Ninja Theory to experience.