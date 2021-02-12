Halo: The Master Chief Collection isn’t finished with providing new post-launch goodies for its players.
Following the controversial inclusion of Halo Online armour sets into Halo 3, 343 Industries has revealed that even more additions are coming to the beloved game.
In fact, Halo 3 will be receiving an all-new map for multiplayer shenanigans taken right out of the cancelled Halo Online. There’s currently no confirmation on which map will be added.
The upcoming Season 6 update will also include a long-requested feature: a custom game browser. Players will now be able to host and browse custom game types for anyone to join. It’s pure unadulterated Halo fun!
Here’s all the other additions coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection:
- Custom Game Browser: a new way to play with each other in MCC
- Season 6 content
- A new map for Halo 3 from Halo Online
- FOV slider support for all Xbox One consoles
- FOV slider will no longer be locked when Xbox Series X|S devices are set to 120hz
- Double Keybindings
- Mouse & Keyboard support for consoles
- Advanced Audio options
- View Model Customization options