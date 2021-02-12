Halo: The Master Chief Collection isn’t finished with providing new post-launch goodies for its players.

Following the controversial inclusion of Halo Online armour sets into Halo 3, 343 Industries has revealed that even more additions are coming to the beloved game.

In fact, Halo 3 will be receiving an all-new map for multiplayer shenanigans taken right out of the cancelled Halo Online. There’s currently no confirmation on which map will be added.

The upcoming Season 6 update will also include a long-requested feature: a custom game browser. Players will now be able to host and browse custom game types for anyone to join. It’s pure unadulterated Halo fun!

Here’s all the other additions coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection: