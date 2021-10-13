Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8: Mythic is now available before Halo Infinite takes over.

Featuring medieval-themed cosmetics to dress up your spartan with, season eight will be the last time that The Master Chief Collection gets any new content, as Halo Infinite will soon be stealing the show on December 8th.

Featuring uniquely themed armor sets, vehicle skins, weapon skins, back accessories and more, Halo fans have a lot new to dive into.

Alongside the historically inspired armours, season eight also introduces a new map for Halo 3, Icebox, a remake of the Halo 2 map Turf which was also in Halo Online, whose cosmetics we had some strong thoughts about.

Alongside this new content, 343 Industries is also adding a post-match screen to Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 3, in which the top three players will have their Spartans displayed in an unlockable pose of their choice.

While these might be the final pieces of content coming to The Master Chief Collection, 343 Industries is not abandoning the game entirely, as they have vowed to continue to support the game with quality of life updates and bug fixes. 343 Industries hasn’t ruled out the possibility of future content, but it won’t be coming in any new seasons.