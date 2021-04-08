Halo: The Master Chief Collection’s Season 6 is beginning in a bounty of new content to kick off the new season.

The biggest addition to the update is the new ‘Waterfall’ map for Halo 3 players to enjoy in custom games. Previously, this map had only been available in the cancelled Halo Online, so now a huge new player base will be able to finally play this long-forgotten map.

There’s also a new game variant of ‘Escalation Slayer’ for Halo: Reach, Halo 4, and Halo 2: Anniversary. In this game mode, you progress through weapons after earning kills with each one, similar to ‘gun game’ modes in other fps’.

This update also includes a bevvy of new skins all around, for you, your weaponry, and vehicles. Thankfully, inspired by the heroes of Halo: Fireteam Raven, these skins look a damn sight better than some of the ones added in the past.

The start of season 6, of course, also starts the seasonal progression through the 100 tiers of content available to unlock.