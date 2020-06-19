Halo Insiders who use racial slurs, attack other players, or take part in bigoted behaviour will be banned from all Halo flights and “face consequences in the retail game,” according to Halo Community Manager Brian Jarrard.

“Disappointing to see some Insiders using racial slurs and attacking other players in the flight,” Jarrard wrote on Twitter.

“Not only will you be removed from the flight, you’ll be banned from all future flights and will face consequences in the retail game, too. Racism and bigotry have no place in Halo.”

Jarrard didn’t specify what the “consequences in the retail game” actually were, but we can assume that at the very least, the banhammer will be out in full force.

If you’re an Insider and you want to report players for using slurs or attacking others, you can follow the link here to report them. Just be aware that you’ll need to be signed into your Microsoft account to file a report.

If you’ve witnessed this kind of behaviour in the retail games, you can follow the link here and submitting a request to report a player.