343 Industries has announced that test flighting for Halo 3 is officially on its way, with the company planning to flight out “a slice of Halo 3” for Halo Insiders on PC in the first half of June, 2020.

As per the official Halo blog, the goals of this first flight will be to rest the distribution pipeline, test updates to Challenges, gather feedback for the provided content, and ensure that all supporting systems are functioning properly ahead of Halo 3’s introduction to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of content for the upcoming Halo 3 flights. 343 Industries does mention that there may be some changes, but the list is what the company “believes will be available in the upcoming public flight.”

New Features

Customization : Updated customization will be available for Halo 3

: Updated customization will be available for Halo 3 Forge: Forge will be available for players during this flight

Forge will be available for players during this flight Theater: Theater will be available for use with Mouse & Keyboard for Halo 3

Theater will be available for use with Mouse & Keyboard for Halo 3 Challenges: The complete Challenge System, including the Challenge Hub screen, will be available for the first time in this flight

Campaign

Flighting will support the following Campaign missions with options for all difficulty levels, single player, and co-operative online play:

Campaign Missions: Sierra 117, The Storm, The Ark, The Covenant, and Halo.

Multiplayer Options

Halo 3’s flight will support various maps and playlists for multiplayer. This will include Custom Games, Social Games, and Competitive Games. Below are the playlists and maps that will be available for each title across the various multiplayer options:

Social Games: 4v4, 8p FFA, 12p Infection, 8v8

4v4, 8p FFA, 12p Infection, 8v8 Competitive : H3 Team Hardcore (4v4), H3 Team Slayer (4v4) H3 Team Doubles (2v2)

: H3 Team Hardcore (4v4), H3 Team Slayer (4v4) H3 Team Doubles (2v2) Halo 3 Multiplayer: Construct, Guardian, Last Resort, Narrows, Sandtrap, The Pit, Valhalla, Foundry, Standoff, Avalanche, Sandbox, and Heretic

If you want to get involved in the testing of Halo 3 on PC, all you need to do is sign up to the Halo Insider Program. The Halo Insider Program gives players the chance to take part in early access programs and provide feedback on how the games are coming along.

Once you’ve signed up – or if you’re already a Halo Insider – just make sure that your Halo Insider profile has an up-to-date and verified email, ensure you’ve ticked the box to let the devs contact you, double check you’ve opted in for PC flighting, and upload your latest DXDIAG. You can do all that by following the link here.

If you want to opt in for Xbox testing, simply follow the steps above and choose Xbox instead of PC. The steps are similar, but you’ll have to upload your Xbox specs instead.