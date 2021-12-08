Update: 343 Industries has explained that they’re currently working on a way to implement replayable campaign missions into Halo Infinite.

Speaking to the Verge, 343 Industries associate creative director Paul Crocker said that “we haven’t announced a date but that is being worked on,”

“We want to have replay that works well, and when you have a more open game, it gets a lot trickier,” Crocker continued. “So we made a decision to improve the quality of the single-player campaign to ensure that, as a foundation, that it’s as strong as it possibly could be so that we could then add the other features back in.”

With Crocker not announcing a date for this feature, there’s no telling for now just when it might be implemented. We’re hoping that it’s not another feature that’s a casualty of Halo Infinite’s live service multiplayer, being sequestered away for a while only to be brought back to make the game interesting once again in six months time.

Original Story: Speaking to Polygon, Microsoft has confirmed one of Halo Infinite’s strangest design decisions, that you can’t replay story missions.

Regardless of their length or linear nature, Halo games have always had the option to replay campaign missions after you’ve completed them. With skulls to find and use, as well as the occasional collectable or easter egg to discover, it made sense that you might want to replay a mission or two.

In Halo Infinite, however, which is chock full of collectables mind you, the same isn’t the case, as campaign missions aren’t replayable. This means that if you miss an audio log or one of the few skulls in campaign missions, you won’t be able to go back and get them after the fact.

Speaking to Polygon a Microsoft representative confirmed that “while “the postgame does give you the option to keep exploring the wider environment, but for missions like the first two, where you’re not on the ring yet, you can’t replay from the same save file.”

“You’d be able to get any remaining FOBs, targets, [and] audio logs, but the main story missions would not repeat,” the representative reiterated.

If you want to acquire the skulls you accidentally missed, then you’ll have to say goodbye to all your progress, as until 343 Industries implements replayable missions, if they do at all, your only option is to restart your entire campaign in a new save file.

Despite the lack of replayable missions, in our Halo Infinite review, we said that “it may have taken six years, but Halo Infinite is well worth the wait,” as it is a triumph of open-world design, gameplay, and storytelling.

Halo Infinite launches on December 8th 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is also available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.