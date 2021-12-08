Halo Infinite has officially launched, so what are you waiting for! It’s time to get to downloading and or playing Master Cheif’s latest adventure!

Unfortunately, while Halo Infinite has officially launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, you may still be faced with downloading the game’s 25GB campaign, as many have been unable to pre-load the campaign since it’s treated as DLC for the game’s free-to-play multiplayer.

Apologizing for the lack of pre-loading, Halo community director Brian Jarrard wrote on Twitter to say “while you can’t officially pre-load the Halo Infinite campaign (sorry!) you can get a head start by installing the MP package if you don’t have it yet and save a little time tomorrow.”

In our review, we said that “at £50, Halo Infinite may not be the easiest sell at face value due to the only 10-20 hours of content on offer, but it’s well worth the price. Not just for the next thrilling chapter in Master Chief’s story, but also for the spectacular open world which doesn’t dilute the game’s iconic experience in its expansive breadth.”

To celebrate the launch of Halo Infinite, Xbox has collaborated with artist Iva Troj to create a “Master Piece” a 6m by 3m oil and acrylic painting which is on display at London’s Saatchi Gallery until December 15.