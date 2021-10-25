343 Industries has showcased more of Halo Infinite in a new campaign overview, revealing new enemies, upgrades, and a glimpse at Zeta Halo.

In the new trailer, 343 Industries detail how, in Halo Infinite, you’ll be fighting back against the Banished, who are hunting the remnants of the UNSC and Master Cheif, following on from the events of Halo 5 in which Cortana went a bit mad. Now with a new AI, named “The Weapon,” it’s up to the ever-dependable Master Chief to figure out what’s going on and solve the mysteries surrounding Zeta Halo.

Alongside a rundown of what you’re doing on Zeta Halo, the campaign overview trailer showcases just how open Halo Infinite will be, with the game being described as “the most wide-open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet.” This can be seen through the new more open-world map which features plenty of vehicles as well as Banished bases dotted around for you to destroy.

It’s not just a new direction for the map design either, as, in Halo Infinite, Master Cheif will be upgradable for the first time, with the trailer briefly showcasing the equipment that can be upgraded such as the Grappleshot, Thruster, Threat Sensor, and Shield Core.

To go along with the new mechanics there will also be new enemies joining the roster of fan favourites. These include agile flying Skimmers, “a sadistic Spartan killer named Jeega ‘Rdomnai,” as well as a new even more formidable enemy called the “Harbinger of the Truth.”

Craig also has a beard now.

Halo Infinite is due to launch later this year on December 8th 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.