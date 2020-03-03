Update: Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary PC is now available for PC players everywhere.

The 2011 remake of the original 2001 Halo: Combat Evolved is available to download on PC through the Windows Store, Steam and Xbox Game Pass PC.

This PC port features 60 frames-per-second (or greater) gameplay with 4K UHD support, and players can fine-tune their experience with a vast array of options including variable framerate, native mouse/keyboard support and the ability to rebind controls, support for ultra-wide displays and different aspect rations, updates texture/shadow quality and more.

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is available for $9.99 on its own or as part of the $39.99 Halo: The Master Chief Collection bundle.

Original story:

Halo Reach on Xbox One and PC may have a solid release date, but the next step in Halo: The Master Chief Collection is still coming. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary PC will be playable after the holiday period.

The 2011 remaster of Master Chief’s first appearance will finally be playable on PC early next year.

“Once Reach comes out next month, after the holiday, we will start to reset, and we’ll start to flight Halo CE,” community director Brian Jarrard told PCGamesN. “We’re just going to keep going down the road until we fill out the rest of the collection.”

Even though the original Halo title has already become available on PC in its original form, this enhanced version offers more than just the standard game. With completely recreated visuals and a host of differences, it’s not a simple release to port to PC.

The PC version will also benefit from the basic PC standards that we’ve come to know and love.

“We’re taking a game that’s very old, and we’re trying to update it for this platform – making it run at 60 fps, 4K – but also trying to account for all the requirements that PC gamers expect nowadays,” Jarrad said. “That’s things like uncapped frame rates, an FOV slider, and support for different aspect ratios. It’s been more challenging than we initially thought, and it’s taken longer than we expected. But it is important that we don’t cut corners.”

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary PC will hopefully be a solid release.