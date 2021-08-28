In July we wrote about a Chinese project to get Windows 11 running on the OnePlus 6T and Xiaomi Mi 8.

That effort has continued unabated, and since we last wrote the Windows 11 port to the Xiaomi Mi 8 now supports GPU, power management, Wi-Fi, and some other features.

Gallery

The team recently posted a progress report video which can be seen below:

There is still a lot of work to do, with x64 emulation not working yet for example, and Bluetooth having issues.

Project “Renegade” is led by developer Xilin Wu. You can contribute to the project here.

via GizmoChina