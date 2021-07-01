The release of Windows on ARM has opened up the possibility of running Windows on smartphones, but we have mainly seen old Windows 10 Mobile phones testing this capability.

Today we can however report that some Chinese hackers have managed to get Windows 11 running on some 2018-era Android flagships, the OnePlus 6T and Xiaomi Mi 8.

Project “Renegade”, led by developer Xilin Wu, is an effort to get Windows 11 running on Snapdragon 845 and 855 chipsets (partially supported by the edk2-sm8150 port.)

The team has so far successfully booted up the OS on the OnePlus 6T and Xiaomi Mi 8.

The manage the feat the developers had to write their own tools/drivers and enabled a custom UEFI environment for Snapdragon 845.

So far they have had only partial success, with features like calling not working (they likely should talk to Gustave Monce), but the effort is still very impressive.

Especially with the ability to run Android apps, Windows 11 may be a viable shell for smartphones and tablets, so hopefully, the effort will result in a real alternative for Windows fans.

via WindowsLatest