CD Projekt RED’s ransomware hackers have followed through on their promise as Gwent source code has spread online.

On Monday morning, The Witcher and Cyberpunk developer CD Projekt RED revealed that the company was hit with a massive ransomware attack that saw source code stolen for the majority of their titles, including the unreleased next-gen version of The Witcher 3.

The hackers attempted to extort CD Projekt, threatening to release all of the stolen source code unless the company conceded to their demands. CD Projekt refused. Today, the Gwent source code was discovered online.

Reported by Cybernews, Gwent source code was leaked onto forums with links to a now deactivated MEGA archive. The report states that the title was called “CDProject Leak #1” and that the files were transferred to the archive on February 6th.

Inside the archive, Cybernews discovered a readme file that announced more leaks will be coming today. At the time of writing, the hackers have access to source code for The Witcher 3, Witcher 3 next-gen/RTX builds, Cyberpunk 2077, and Thronebreaker as well as private documents from the company.