Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher developer CD Projekt RED has announced that it has suffered a massive private data breach following a brutal hack.

Described as a “targeted cyber attack“, the CDPR hack has resulted in the theft of private documents “relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations and more”. The source code to The Witcher 3, Gwent and Cyberpunk 2077 have all been stolen.

CDPR has revealed that, to the best of their knowledge, no player data has been compromised in this hack or users of other CD Projekt services such as GOG.

The developer has stated that they will not give into the demands of the hacker/hackers, “being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of compromised data”.

In a surprising move, CD Projekt released an image of the ransom note left after the hack. While the note doesn’t include a list of demands, it does state that the hacker will sell or leak the stolen source code and leak private documents to reporters.