GTA V reportedly crashes on Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC Build 26100.712 after recent update

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Users running Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC build 26100.712 are reporting crashes when attempting to launch Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5). The issue, which results in the status code 0xc0000005 (Access Violation), appears to have started after the installation of the KB5037850 update.

As things stand, it’s been confirmed that this is a known problem with the 24H2 build, and users are advised to await a fix. But it’s nothing to worry about. The issue, however, doesn’t seem to exist in Windows 11’s consumer versions.

Microsoft is set to launch the 2H24 version of Windows 11, its yet biggest update of the operating system. And, of course, it’s full of AI features here and there, including one called Recall that gets everybody talking. It supports a better Copilot experience and works just as well with AI-friendly Windows on ARM devices.

So far, the 24H2 version of Windows 11 has reached the Release Preview channel, one of the Windows insiders’ channels, even though some folks reported that they weren’t able to install the update. It only means that we’re getting closer to a worldwide rollout, which will happen in the second half of this year.

Folks in the RP channel have been enjoying some of the new features in 24H2, like HDR background support, energy saver, Sudo for Windows, Rust in the Windows Kernel, Wi-Fi 7, as well as native support for 7-zip and TAR, among many others.

With that said, however, there are still some features or apps that won’t make it to this big update. WordPad, the famed word-processing app that’s been around in Windows systems since the ’90s, will be killed, as well as other features that Microsoft announced their deprecations lately.