Google announces free Hangouts Meet advanced video-conferencing features to all G Suite users

In response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Google today announced that it will provide free Hangouts Meet advanced video-conferencing capabilities to all G Suite customers. Generally, these features are available only for the Enterprise edition of G Suite and in G Suite Enterprise for Education. But now, all G-Suite customers can enjoy the following features for free until July 1, 2020.

Larger meetings, for up to 250 participants per call

Live streaming for up to 100,000 viewers within a domain

The ability to record meetings and save them to Google Drive

“We’re committed to supporting our users and customers during this challenging time, and are continuing to scale our infrastructure to support greater Hangouts Meet demand, ensuring streamlined, reliable access to the service throughout this period,” wrote Javier Soltero, Vice President, G Suite.

Source: Google