Growthbar Review: Can It Write High-Quality Content for 2024?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This GrowthBar review will help you get a better overview of this tool’s features, pricing, and usability. I’ll show you what I was impressed with while using it and what bothered me. Some features are unique and can’t be found in competing solutions, but others aren’t so impressive.

Most importantly, I’ll show you two examples of texts I’ve generated with it, so you can see for yourself if it’s any good.

Let’s find out if GrowthBar is a suitable fit for you!

What Is GrowthBar?

GrowthBar is a tool for generating AI articles and managing the SEO of your websites. It features several useful AI tools which are great for blogging, social media, and general marketing efforts.

These are my key findings about GrowthBar:

GrowthBar is suitable for experienced content writers .

. You can write up to 300 AI-generated articles per month.

per month. It features an advanced content editor alongside some SEO features .

alongside some . It’s not a good choice for bulk article generation.

for bulk article generation. Decent UI with a few bugs.

with a few bugs. A 7-day free trial is available for new users.

I’ve also included two sample articles I’ve generated with it, so read on.

Features

I’ve divided the features offered in GrowthBar into several categories. Most are related in one way or another, so don’t skip any!

Blog Post Generator

Let’s start with the most frequent use case for GrowthBar and similar solutions: article generation. Here, it’s important to note that you can use the app to create new or optimize existing articles.

Language support is excellent, and you can generate content in the following languages:

English US

English UK

Danish

Dutch

Finnish

French

German

Italian

Polish

Portuguese

Spanish.

GrowthBar features eleven languages, four more than another excellent article generator, Article Forge.

Localization is also part of the multilingual support. This means you can get content suitable for English-speaking audiences reading from Canada. None of the competitors have it. I find it a nice touch.

Moreover, the AI title generator allows you to cooperate with AI to create the perfect title. Usually, competitors like Winston and Article Forge automatically generate a title, but you can’t edit it. With the GrowthBar title generated before the content, you can adjust it to your liking.

If you want suggestions for internal links, add the URL to your website before generating it. The system will suggest you the most suitable keywords to link to the rest of your website.

Furthermore, there are two modes in which GrowthBar article generation works:

Simple (Creates an outline)

Advanced (Creates a complete article).

Once the system scrapes SERP, you can participate in the outline building. The idea here is that you get control over the produced content. After that, the content editor will open up, which brings us to the next impressive feature…

But first, click this arrow to check the quality of RAW AI-generated content for the “best camping tips” keyword. (Beginning of the sample)

Elevate Your Wilderness Escapes: The Ultimate Guide to the Best Camping Tips for Unforgettable Adventures! Camping under the stars, amidst the sounds of nature, is an unparalleled experience. From rookie campers to seasoned outdoorsmen, a perfect camping adventure comes down to preparation and smart decisions. In “Elevate Your Wilderness Escapes: The Ultimate Guide to the Best Camping Tips for Unforgettable Adventures!” we’ll explore indispensable camping insights that have stood the test of time. But there’s more to the story than just stepping into the woods with a backpack. Follow our 10 best tips for tent camping that will refine your next adventure into the wild.

Choose the Right Tent When it all begins with a tent, your choice can make or break your camping experience. The guiding principle here is twofold: suitability and simplicity. Not only should your tent withstand the whims of the weather you’ll encounter, but it also should align with the number of companions. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and arctic temperatures each demand different characteristics from a tent, from robust waterproofing to the ability to retain warmth. Material Quality: Look out for tents made from durable materials with good weatherproof ratings.

Ease of Setup: Especially when arriving late or in poor weather, a quick setup is critical.

Ventilation: Sufficient mesh panels will reduce condensation without compromising on warmth.

Remember, your tent is your portable home in the wilderness. Invest in a good one!

Weather Preparedness Knowledge is your power against nature’s unpredictability. A thorough check of weather forecasts should inform not just what you pack but also how you pack. When clear skies can turn to thunderstorms in a matter of hours, versatility in your gear is crucial. Layering: Prepare to layer clothing for fluctuating temperatures; quick-dry fabrics are a plus.

Rainproof Gear: Wet conditions aren’t a bother if you have a reliable waterproof jacket and pants.

Emergency Kit: Always pack for the unexpected – a compact emergency kit can be indispensable.

By respecting the elements and preparing for them, you transform potentially hazardous situations into mere moments in your adventure narrative.

Campsite Selection The campsite you select is the stage for your wilderness play. Safety and comfort are paramount. Elevated ground means you’ll stay dry even when the skies open up, and natural features like boulders can shield you from harsh winds. Yet, remember that trees can be both friends and foes – a system of roots under your tent is uncomfortable, and a lone tree can attract lightning. Observe Surroundings: Pay attention to natural contours for indications of water flow or wind shelters.

Distance from Water: A nearby water source is convenient but set up camp at least 200 feet away to avoid flooding and impact on water sources.

Consider Privacy: Distance from trails and other campers can ensure a more secluded and quieter camping experience.

Picking the right plot of woodland for your tent is a mixture of convenience, environmental consideration, and personal preference.

Leave No Trace As guests in nature’s domain, it’s our responsibility to minimize our impact. Adherence to Leave No Trace principles ensures that future generations can enjoy the same beautiful spaces we do. This means everything that comes with you should leave with you – trash, leftovers, and any other materials. Trash Disposal: Keep a durable trash bag and carry the waste until you can dispose of it properly.

Campfire Practices: Use existing fire rings and keep fires small, extinguishing them completely before leaving.

Wildlife Interactions: Feeding or disturbing wildlife alters natural behaviors, so observe from a distance.

Enjoy your camping experience fully by knowing that you’ve left the wilderness as untouched and pristine as when you arrived.

Gear Organization A cluttered tent is more than an annoyance – it can be downright stressful. A methodical approach to organizing your gear can elevate your camping experience from messy to harmonious. Think of your tent as a canvas where every item has its storage space. Packing Cubes: They can keep clothing and gear divided for easier access and organization.

Gear Loops & Pockets: Use your tent’s built-in solutions to hang lights or store gadgets.

Outside the Tent: Shoes and gear that can withstand the elements might be better off stored under the tent’s rain fly.

Proper organization within the tent leads to a more efficient, comfortable, and enjoyable camping experience, ensuring you can find what you need when you need it.

Final Thoughts on Perfecting Your Campsite Craft

So you’ve reached the end of our guide, but the beginning of what could be your most remarkable camping trip yet. Armed with the best camping tips, you’re now ready to tackle the great outdoors with renewed confidence and enviable expertise. From securing the ideal tent to mastering the art of seamless gear organization, these considerations are the tools that will help you construct unforgettable adventures in nature’s playground. Whether you’re surrounded by forest canopies, mountain peaks, or starlit skies, remember that the best camping trip is a safe and responsible one. Embrace the wilderness, cherish the simplicity of tent life, and always aim to leave no trace behind. Happy camping! (End of the sample)

Not bad, right?

In the tutorial section, I’ll show you how to do this step-by-step with GrowthBar.

Content Editor

The built-in content editor covers a lot, from SERP analysis and keyword research to a drag-and-drop editor with AI writing capabilities.

I also appreciate that you can enable Tips. Instead of using additional plugins on your website to find linking opportunities, you can check these and get a good source of internal and external links.

The Optimize sidebar offers several things:

Keyword information

Optimal content details

Keywords you should include

Top ranking results.

Moreover, the Drag-and-Drop sidebar allows you to add additional headings and images. As the name suggests, you can drag them into your draft, thus expanding it.

The headings originate from top-ranking websites for your keyword. This also means you should be careful not to add a brand name that appears on the page (Brand Name Newsletter, for example).

Additionally, the images come from various sources, and GrowthBar has a way of filtering the ‘better’ ones. I recommend that you use them as inspiration for creating your own since I doubt that your competitors will be happy you’re using their pics.

Unlike Article Forge, GrowthBar doesn’t integrate with stock image websites. This means you must do a lot of manual work to find pictures equivalent to the ones it presents.

Finally, we reach a great sidebar called Chat. Like any other AI-powered chatbot, GrowthBar Chat will provide you with an output you must copy and paste into your editor. In my opinion, the content-inserting process should’ve been automatized.

Opinion: Although it can seem intimidating, especially if you’re new to content creation, it isn’t that scary. Standard editing features are welcomed. The additional information sidebar can also help you get a better overview.

If you’re looking for a solution to support other digital marketing areas in which you work, GrowthBar has potential.

Besides the main Blog Post Generator, it has the following AI tools:

Chat

Paragraph

Rewriter

Meta Description

Blog Ideas

Email Newsletter

Press Release

Product Description

Sales Email

Blog Post To LinkedIn

Blog Post To Twitter X.

The Chat and Paragraph tools have a simple interface. They function the same way as in the Blog Post Generator.

Paragraph Rewriter is also present in the main content editor but can be helpful as a separate feature. The user inputs the paragraph, selects the language, and gets the AI-generated variation.

You can use the default Standard Model or a Custom AI Model. More about that in a bit.

Moreover, using the Meta Description can be helpful if you want a good hook on SERP for your content. This feature relies on your keyword to generate a perfect-length meta description ready for use.

Additionally, the Blog Ideas feature can help you find inspiration for more content in your niche.

Keeping your subscribers and followers in the loop isn’t as easy. You can get help from the AI-powered Email Newsletter or Press Release features in GrowthBar. It works similarly with Sales Emails.

If you struggle to describe your company’s product, you can use the Product Description feature. You still need to provide some details without worrying about wording. The AI can handle that for you.

Finally, you can generate LinkedIn or X (ex. Twitter) posts based on your blog content. You must provide a link to your post, and then you can choose from multiple variations. Something similar is featured in Writesonic.

Opinion: GrowthBar nicely leverages the potential of AI models and uses them for writing, rewriting, and formatting. The fine-tuned features for different use cases are excellent. This gives it an advantage against more general alternatives, like ChatGPT.

If you’re responsible for getting those high positions in Google, not only for creating content, every help is welcomed.

You can use the Keyword Research feature to get information about the traffic, related queries, and current ranking. I’ve tested it for several KWs, and it showcased decent accuracy, but nothing more than that.

Furthermore, Keyword Roadmap allows you to compare two websites and the keywords they rank for. There’s an option to export results in a CSV file.

If you want to get individual website reports, you can use the Site Inspector. Once you provide the link, you’ll get the details on keywords and monthly searches. You can export them in CSV as well.

Lastly, you can track individual keyword performance on your website. Rank Tracker allows you to add desired KW and monitor how it ranks on Google.

Opinion: Would I solely rely on GrowthBar SEO features if the ranking of my website depended on it? Hardly. Is it an excellent addition for getting a quick overview of the situation while creating content? Absolutely!

SemRush can’t write the best AI articles, but it gives excellent insights into rankings. In the same way, GrowthBar is focused on AI-generated content, with some beginner-friendly additions for SEO.

Writing Marketplace

Here’s a surprising one! GrowthBar also offers professional writing services starting at $299 per post.

Although this isn’t a feature of the platform itself, it’s equally included in the primary sidebar.

In a nutshell, it offers:

Five business days delivery time

A pool of 20+ experts in 25+ fields

One round of editing for free

Fully ghostwritten article

Research with sources of data.

It’s not stated how to become the ‘vetted writer,’ so the selection process is unknown.

Opinion: I can’t make much of a review here since I didn’t order their services. However, I can say that it would add a lot to GrowthBar’s ease of use if it offered this kind of service to already paying customers.

Assumptions aside, let’s see the last feature that caught my attention!

Custom AI Models

Earlier, I mentioned that you can use Custom AI models to write and rewrite paragraphs. All you have to do is upload 5 to 10 pieces of content based on which the model will be adjusted.

This can be useful if you aim to have the same information and voice across different articles.

If you don’t like the results, you can always switch back to the default model by selecting it in the dropdown.

Furthermore, the model will be available within a few minutes of submitting the content. The only catch is that it costs $29/month/model – more about that in the pricing section.

How To Use GrowthBar?

Here’s a tutorial to help you navigate GrowthBar.

I’ll focus on the primary use case: The Blog Post Generator feature.

Head to the GrowthBar home page and hit the Start your 7-day Trial button.

Select the plan you want to use after the free trial.

Yearly billing brings additional discounts – more about that in the pricing section of this review.

Fill in your Billing details.

You’ll be charged only once the trial plan expires. (Optional) You can put in your website details for a more personalized experience.

Select Blog Post Generator from the sidebar on the left.

Add the focus keyword for your next blog post.

Write your title or generate it by pressing the AI button.

AI-generated titles can be edited.

(Optional) Add your website link to get interlinking suggestions. Choose the Language, Location, and the Model.

I’ll leave everything in the default settings (English US, US, and Standard Model).

Hit the Submit button and wait until your article is generated.

That’s it! As you can see, the AI features serve as a co-pilot to the writer.

Here’s the output I’ve got with these settings. (Beginning of the sample)

Conquer the Wilderness: Essential Camping Tools Every Adventurer Needs for an Unforgettable Experience! When it comes to venturing into the great outdoors, having the right equipment can make all the difference. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or embarking on your first camping trip, knowing which tools are essential for survival, enjoyment, and comfort is key. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll delve into the specifics of the best camping tools that need to find their way into your backpack or car trunk before heading into the wilderness.

Tents: Your Home Away from Home Tents are the quintessential component of any camping trip, providing a safe haven against all types of weather. For many campers, a tent serves not only as a sleeping area but also as a secure spot to store gear and unwind after a day’s adventure.

When it comes to tents, several factors must be considered: Weather Resistance: The type of tent you choose should align with the conditions you expect to encounter.

Design: Dome tents are prized for their wind resistance, while cabin tents offer ample space for families or groups.

Material Quality: Tents crafted with ripstop fabric and waterproof coatings promise a dry and comfortable experience, no matter the weather.

Ease of Setup: No one wants to fumble with complex instructions. Pop-up tents and simple, lightweight designs save time and frustration.

Reliability: Accessories like stakes, guy lines, and footprints are often overlooked but vital for a tent’s stability and longevity.

Let’s dive deeper into each of these tent features:

Let’s dive deeper into each of these tent features: Dome vs. Cabin Tents: Dome tents are aerodynamically shaped to handle gusts of wind and are generally freestanding, while cabin tents typically provide straight walls for walking height and room segmentation.

Materials: Look for tents with features like a durable groundsheet, rainfly for extra protection, and mesh panels for ventilation.

Convenience: The best tents balance weight with durability, making them light enough for backpacking yet robust enough to endure repeated use.

In conclusion, your choice of tent should mirror the balance you wish to achieve between comfort, convenience, and reliability:

In conclusion, your choice of tent should mirror the balance you wish to achieve between comfort, convenience, and reliability: Opt for a dome tent if expecting tough weather.

A cabin tent suits those who prioritize space and comfort.

Research materials to ensure longevity and invest in quality accessories for stability and protection.

Crafting the Perfect Camping Kitchen The heart of a good campsite, the camping kitchen, is where meals are made, stories are shared, and plans for the next day’s journey begin. An efficient and organized kitchen setup plays a crucial role in the overall camping experience, ensuring adventurers get the nutrition and energy they need.

As you build your camping kitchen, consider the following: Stoves and Cookware: Your food prep tools should be tough enough to handle outdoor elements while remaining practical for transport.

Organization: Keeping your kitchen gear well-organized helps streamline meal preparation and protects the environment.

Adaptability: Tools with multiple functions save space and simplify your packing list.

Let’s explore the essentials for setting up a functional camping kitchen:

Let’s explore the essentials for setting up a functional camping kitchen: Stove Selection: A portable stove, whether a lightweight canister stove for backpackers or a larger two-burner for family campers, is a must-have.

Cookware and Utensils: Cast iron skillets, non-stick pots, and collapsible utensils are popular choices for their durability and space-efficiency.

Environmental Care: Opt for biodegradable soaps and ensure all trash is properly disposed of to adhere to leave-no-trace principles.

In essence, your camping kitchen should be as meticulously organized as your favorite kitchen at home:

In essence, your camping kitchen should be as meticulously organized as your favorite kitchen at home: Choose compact and convertible cookware that simplifies meal prep.

Remember to maintain cleanliness to prevent attracting wildlife and to preserve natural habitats.

A well-considered camping kitchen setup can significantly enhance your camping experience.

Keep it Cool: The Central Role of Coolers The ability to keep perishable items fresh can define the line between a good and a great camping trip. Coolers have evolved from simple ice boxes to sophisticated food storage solutions that play a multifaceted role in the campsite.

When selecting a cooler, it’s vital to focus on: Insulation Efficiency: Advanced insulating materials and construction keep contents cold for days without additional ice.

Versatility: A truly useful cooler is more than just a food storage device; it can also be used as a seat or a table.

Size and Capacity: Your cooler’s size should correspond to the duration of your trip and the size of your group.

Delving into the attributes of a high-quality cooler:

Delving into the attributes of a high-quality cooler: Insulation Innovation: Look for coolers with rotomolded construction and commercial-grade insulation.

Functional Design: Features like waterproof seals and durable latches matter in rugged conditions.

Now, to conclude our discussion on coolers:

Now, to conclude our discussion on coolers: Personal-sized coolers are great for solo trips, but you’ll need a larger model for group outings.

Pay attention to additional functionalities that make life easier at the campsite.

A top-notch cooler is an indispensable tool for anyone serious about making their wilderness dining experience outstanding.

Final Thoughts on Preparing for Your Outdoor Adventure Gearing up with the best camping tools is more than a matter of convenience; it’s about safety, sustainability, and enjoying the wilderness responsibly and comfortably. Whether you’re in the market for a sturdy tent, a well-equipped camping kitchen, or a reliable cooler, remember that the quality of your gear can have a direct impact on the quality of your adventure. Take the time to select tools that not only serve their purpose but elevate the entire camping experience, and you’re sure to create memories that will last a lifetime. Happy camping, and may your adventures be as limitless as the great outdoors itself!

(End of the sample)

Some extra tips for GrowthBar article generating:

Use the Write with AI button to create additional content.

button to create additional content. Follow the suggestions about the KWs you can include.

you can include. Use Chat to create contextual content.

to create contextual content. Don’t copy/paste the content. Use the Export button (top-right corner.)

Unlike Article Forge and Writesonic, GrowthBar doesn’t have a bulk article generator. This means the focus is on quality and human involvement. In other words – users must be experienced in content writing and have the desire to work on the outputs.

Pricing

GrowthBar is a subscription-based platform with three available plans:

Standard ($36 per month)

Pro ($74.25 per month)

Agency ($149.25 per month).

Discounts are applied if you select yearly billing.

All of the plans include a 7-day free trial. You must register an account and enter your billing details to activate it. You’ll be billed automatically after the free trial expires.

If you aren’t satisfied with the service, GrowthBar offers 100% money back if you contact the company within seven days of your free trial expiration.

Here’s a complete overview of what you get with each plan.

PLAN Standard Pro Agency Blog Articles/month 25 100 300 Paragraph Generations/month 500 2,000 5,000 Additional AI tools Yes Yes Yes Keyword tracking 25 KWs on max. 1 website 1,000 KWs on max. 3 website 5,000 KWs on max. 25 website Unlimited Keyword Research Yes Yes Yes Google Chrome extensionn Yes Yes Yes Multiple users account Yes, up to 2 Yes, up to 5 Yes, up to 10

On the pricing page of GrowthBar, it’s indicated that Custom plans are available. It’s unclear if they offer more than 10 users on one account.

Get GrowthBar

GrowthBar Review – Verdict

GrowthBar is a decent article generator for experienced writers. But if you don’t have much experience in content writing, and expect it to handle it all for you, it won’t be the best experience.

It features an excellent built-in editor and additional AI and SEO features. You can also install the extension to get insights from your Google Chrome browser.

However, although the user interface is nice and modern, there are a few bugs. Unlike Writesonic, which is highly polished, GrowthBar still feels unfinished. I don’t recommend it if you quickly lose your nerves over such things.

Finally, it doesn’t offer bulk article generation. Each article you want to generate requires a lot of manual action, so I see it as a writing copilot. Hopefully, this GrowthBar review has covered all you wanted to know.