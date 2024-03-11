Article Forge Review: Can It Create Worthy Content?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Looking for an Article Forge review so you can start your AI-powered writing journey? You’re in the right place, as I’ve already used, tested, and generated with Article Forge and have so much to share. Let’s jump right into it and discover what comes with this tool and if it’s worth it!

What Is Article Forge?

Article Forge is an AI-powered platform for article generation. It’s made for companies, bloggers, and everybody else who needs content and needs it fast!

The journey from registering to the platform and generating articles takes only a few minutes. I successfully created one shorter and one longer article during my tests. You’ll find both below. So, let’s see how it works.

Features

These core features position Article Forge as one of the best article generators on the market.

AI Article(s) With Your Structure

Using Article Forge to generate articles is very easy. You must provide the topic (main keyword) and instructions (up to 500 characters).

It has multi-language support and works with the following:

English

Dutch

French

German

Italian

Portuguese

Spanish.

Although some providers like Smartcat offer support for 280+ languages, remember that this isn’t 100% accurate. Article Forge provides support in seven languages because it’s fine-tuned for it. Many of the competitors allow article generation in other languages without focusing on the quality.

You can also structure your article by setting the desired length and the excluded topics.

These are the article lengths you can aim for:

Very short (~50 words)

Short (~250 words)

Medium (~500 words)

Long (~750 words)

Longer (~1000 words)

Very long (~1500 words).

A significant flaw of many chat-based AI models (like ChatGPT) is difficulty controlling the output length. Here, it’s simplified with a dropdown menu selection.

Excluded topics must be defined within 100 characters, so use it wisely.

Processing time for an individual article is accurately represented by the loading bar.

Here’s a short article I’ve created with Article Forge! Click on the arrow to read it: Camping Tips and Tricks

As a passionate nature lover and former editor-in-chief of an outdoor magazine, I have spent much of my time outside cooking, sleeping and making campfires. Although camping used to be just an outdoor hobby for hardy open air lovers, camping has since become the holiday tradition of many families and provides the ideal opportunity to escape daily life’s bustle while taking in breathtaking landscapes while reclaiming some creativity through photography, art or writing. Planning ahead can ensure the most out of any camping trip. Research your destination, check if permits or reservations may be needed, and create a checklist of items needed for your stay – this way, last-minute surprises won’t arise and all essential supplies can be secured for an enjoyable camping adventure! One key piece of advice when camping for the first time is practicing setting up your tent at home before departing to your campsite. This will give you a feel for how things should unfold and reduce any surprises on your first camping adventure. In case anything gets forgotten or lost along your trip, be sure to bring extra parts like stakes and zip ties along for support. Store your food away from your tent to help deter animals like raccoons and bears from entering, as well as to make cleaning up after yourself easier.

This article was made with default settings. Continue reading since I’ll also explain how to generate a better article in the tutorial part of this review.

Moreover, you can use Article Forge as a bulk article generator. The functionalities are almost the same. The only difference is that you’ll have to provide multiple keywords.

However, there’s no option to provide instructions when generating in bulk. This is a minus since it means you’ll get (potentially) better content if you create articles individually.

Organized Overview

You can always revisit your previously generated work in the My Articles section. Here, you can clone, delete, or download them.

Cloning an article takes you back to the moment before you press the Create New Article button. You can revisit and fix problems or recreate a good structure or instructions with a different keyword.

You can download them as TXT, PDF, or HTML files.

Bulk actions allow you to perform the same actions on multiple selected texts. I especially liked the Combine Articles option.

If you’re a fan of Jasper’s interface but find it costly, Article Forge might be a great fit. The interface is like the one in Jasper, but the cheapest subscription is twice as cheap!

Tip: You can generate several short texts and then combine them to get a comprehensive and informative article.

Images, Videos, and Additional Perks

Something that I like about Article Forge is that it has several additional perks that you’re not obliged to use. However, it’s good to know that they’re there.

With these, you can:

Add an image

Add a video

Replace keywords with links

Post to your WordPress blog

Rewrite with WordAI

Avoid AI detection.

Nobody likes reading vast chunks of text. That’s why it’s essential to include some images and videos. Article Forge can automatically add a relevant photo or video to the generated article.

The images and videos you get will be pulled from stock websites and YouTube. So, the visuals might be a bit off-topic and not as contextual as if you used DALL·E or Midjourney to generate images.

Moreover, making your website SEO-friendly depends on correctly interlinking it. Although I wouldn’t delegate this task to any AI tool completely, automatic keyword linking can help for starters.

Automatization is a big part of AI article creation nowadays. That’s why Article Forge puts a big emphasis on enabling users to publish their WordPress blogs automatically. I’ll dedicate the next section only to that!

To rewrite generated articles automatically, you can use your WordAI API. Each text will automatically turn into ten different variations.

The option for avoiding AI detection isn’t so clear to me. I kept it enabled, but I didn’t manage to conclude if it helps in avoiding getting flagged. So, you might want to look into other, dedicated tools for that like Winston AI.

Automatic Publishing on WordPress

First, you need to link Article Forge with your website. All you have to do is provide the link to your website and the login credentials.

Tip: I recommend creating an additional user in WordPress to post/edit articles but not change other permissions. This way, you can stay safe in case your data gets compromised.

You can also import multiple WordPress websites by providing a CSV with the links and login credentials. (A sample is available on the Article Forge / WordPress page.)

Once this is done, you can automatically post generated articles or schedule them for later. Unlike Writesonic (a popular AI article generator), this tool offers a Post Scheduler.

Some solutions, like the AI-Generated Post plugin for WordPress, have this feature. However, they lack quality and a separate interface from where you can manage the potential outputs.

Although some similar implementations are around, many require installing extensions or even WordPress plugins. With Article Forge, everything is solved right from the dashboard.

API is Available

If you like the idea of advanced automatization but want more control, you might be interested in the Article Forge API. This approach will require more technical knowledge.

You can (re)generate your API key directly in the dashboard and follow nicely documented API methods. The standard features are available through API to create, view, and manage articles.

This can be interesting for developers who already have their setup but want to enrich it with another AI generator.

Finally, there’s a charge for additional words (if you exceed your monthly cap), billed $0.25 per 1000 words. This applies only to API usage.

Although you can use AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, through an API connection, you’ll have to optimize them manually. Article Forge doesn’t require fine-tuning regarding content to get API up and running.

How To Use Article Forge

Here’s a quick tutorial to help you get started with Article Forge:

Head to Article Forge and hit the Try it free button.

Select your billing cycle and monthly plan, then hit the Start My Free Trial button.

This applies after your 5-day free trial ends. When activating the trial, you don’t pay anything.

Fill in your details and hit the Sign Up button.

Select your payment method and share your billing details. Click on New Article in the sidebar on the left.

Input your Keyword, Instructions, and Language (Default is English.)

Check my example below.

Select the article length and topics you want to exclude.

(Optional) Choose any of the additional options.

I’ve already covered what these are and how they function, so if you skipped them, go back to the Features section and read about them.

Hit the Create New Article button and wait until it’s generated.

It’s that easy! Once the article is generated, you can clone it to tweak settings if you’re unsatisfied with something. You can publish it directly to your WordPress blog or download it in a suitable format.

Here’s what I got as the output for my Is camping dangerous keyword. Is Camping Dangerous? Camping can be an exciting adventure, with campfires crackling and meals cooking over an open flame, not to mention all of its associated dangers. But like any outdoor activity, camping doesn’t come without its risks either; some dangers that many overlook could put campers in harm’s way and should be aware of before heading out on their camping adventure. Although some hazards can be avoided through careful planning and preparation efforts alone. Wild animals pose a major danger when camping; from wolves and coyotes to bears and other species of wild creatures like rabbits. While attacks from these wild creatures are rare, it’s still wise to remain wary around them and be vigilant of their activities. It is also crucial that food be stored appropriately so as to reduce chances of animals searching through it and becoming dangerous threats themselves. Campers should also be wary of wildfires as a potential risk to camping, which pose both property damage and even loss of life. To reduce this risk, campers must adhere to all local fire regulations when lighting campfires in designated areas, monitor wind speeds regularly and check weather reports frequently; plus ensure any unattended fires have been fully extinguished before leaving their campsites. Campers face other hazards when camping, including insects and spiders that could bite or sting them. This is particularly the case in areas that contain lots of vegetation; therefore it is crucial that campers wear long pants, shirts and shoes that cover as much skin as possible and use DEET-rich bug spray to safeguard against ticks, fleas, and flies. Campers must also be wary that some campgrounds may not be well maintained or they could be located near an area with river beds or ditches that flood when it rains, which could pose health hazards such as bacteria or harmful microbes. It would be wise to bring along water purification tablets like LifeStraw in case any problems arise during their camping experience. Camping may present some risks, but that shouldn’t deter people from enjoying this relaxing activity. By taking proper precautions and being aware of their environment, many dangers can be avoided and enjoyed safely and comfortably. For those uncertain what they’ll find when camping or are uncomfortable doing so for any reason, indoor camping, RVing and other forms of outdoor recreation offer alternative ways to connect with nature while meeting new people while connecting with family and friends; check out our guide on ways to stay safe when camping for more details!

Extra tip: Writing or generating articles is all about trial and error. You’ll never produce perfect content on the first try. Experiment, tweak, and retry until you’re happy with the output.

Pricing

Article Forge pricing is based on monthly word usage:

Free trial (10,000 words, valid for five days)

$27 per month (25,000 words/1 user)

$57 per month (100,000 words/1 user)

$127 per month (250,000 words/1 user)

$247 per month (500,000 words/3+ users)

A business plan with custom limits and pricing is available.

If you subscribe to a Yearly subscription, you can get up to 51% off.

To activate the free 5-day trial of any subscription package, you must provide a credit card or PayPal.

You’ll be charged only when the trial period ends. You can cancel the free trial at any point in the Billing section of your account.

You can pay via Credit Card or PayPal.

All paid plans get access to all the features I’ve discussed in this review. If you need more than 500,000 words per month and support from a dedicated account manager, you’ll have to get a business subscription.

Once you subscribe to the service, you have 30 days to cancel it and get a refund. However, there’s a string attached! It only applies if you generated less than ten articles with your account.

Important observation: While testing Article Forge, I’ve noticed that you get billed based on the selected article length, not the generated one. In other words, if you choose a Short Article (~250 words), your usage will be billed 250 words, even though the output can be 222 words.

Article Forge Review – Verdict

Article Forge is a good solution if you’re after a reliable standalone article generator. It offers excellent support for individual and bulk article generation.

You can always revisit previously generated articles to clone or download them. The app can place images and videos in your content and automatically publish them on your WordPress blog(s). Moreover, you can rely on the Article Forge API to create your solutions if you’re a developer.

Finally, I’d like to emphasize that it offers a pleasant user experience with a subscription plan, catching all the features without constantly upgrading. However, make sure to pay attention to the refund limitations.

Hopefully, this Article Forge review has satisfied your curiosity!