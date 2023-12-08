Grok launches on X, offering real-time data and Musk-like edgy personality

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has launched “Grok,” a new chatbot competitor to ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Grok is available to X Premium Plus subscribers and can be accessed through the X side menu on web, iOS, and Android devices.

When it comes to the similarities, Grok answers questions in a similar way to ChatGPT and Bard, drawing on a vast knowledge base.

A unique thing about Grok is that it can incorporate real-time data from X sources into its responses, making it possible to provide you with the latest information. Furthermore, Grok has a witty and sometimes rebellious personality, which sets it apart from other chatbots that tend to be more formal in their tone. You can expect Grok to entertain you with irreverent and occasionally vulgar humor. Elon Musk’s personality? More about it here.

While some users enjoy Grok’s edgy personality, others question its accuracy and sophistication. Additionally, Grok is limited to text-based interaction and cannot understand images, videos, or other multimedia content.

Grok AI (beta) is now rolled out to all ? Premium+ subscribers in the US.



There will be many issues at first, but expect rapid improvement almost every day. Your feedback is much appreciated.



Will expand to all English language users in about a week or so. Japanese is next… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2023

xAI plans to enhance Grok’s capabilities, including handling various media formats. The company also aims to make X subscriptions more appealing and generate revenue through services like Grok and peer-to-peer payments. If you want to look at the UI, click here.

It is uncertain whether Grok will become a popular choice or remain only suitable for a particular group of users within the X system. Some users may be drawn towards its distinctive features and the possibility of generating humorous responses. However, others may prefer the more reliable and objective answers other chatbots provide.