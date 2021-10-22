Rockstar has finally given us a look at the three games comprising the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in a new trailer.

Featuring “across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles,” there’s no doubt that there have been substantial improvements made to the three games that make up the trilogy.

Those improvements can now finally be seen in the recently released trailer, which shows the newly updated graphics compared against the original versions of the game. The Trilogy’s lighting upgrades and high detail textures are welcome improvements, however, things can occasionally look a little strange as some weirdly low polygon models are still present.

Alongside the updated graphics, the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will also feature “new GTAV-inspired modern controls,” so GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas should all play better alongside looking better.

Rockstar also announced the release date for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which is currently set for November 11th, where it will be launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

To fuel the console wars, even more, Rockstar announced in their newswire post that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on November 11th, and Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition will be coming to PlayStation Now on December 7th.