According to a preorder listing by retailer Base.com, Rockstar’s recently announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition may cost upwards of a staggering £70.

Rockstar is yet to confirm any pricing details themselves but from Base.com’s listings, it appears that PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One editions of the remastered trilogy may cost at least £60/$60, with the next generation editions costing around £70/$70.

Due to launch sometime later this year with ”graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles,” the remastered trilogy will hopefully have had enough work put into it to justify the price, which is over four times what you can currently pick the games up for on Steam.

If you want to pick up these classic Grand Theft Auto games on the cheap then you don’t have long to do it, as Rockstar has announced that as they “to prepare for launch,” they will be “removing existing versions of the classic titles from digital retailers next week,” so you don’t have long to pick up GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas before they go away for good.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is also due to release on mobile devices sometime in 2022. Hopefully, when it launches on Android and iOS devices it won’t be as eye-wateringly expensive.