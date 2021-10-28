Facebook has announced during their Facebook Connect presentation that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to the Oculus Quest 2.

Facebook has announced that a VR edition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is currently “in development for Quest 2.” This new take on the classic GTA game will give you “a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas as you experience (again or for the first time) one of gaming’s most iconic open worlds.”

Similarly to Resident Evil 4 VR, the VR edition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2 headset, so even if you won the once flagship Oculus Rift headset you’ll be out of luck.

Facebook is yet to reveal just when the VR version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will launch, but in a news post they explain that “this is a project many years in the making, and we can’t wait to show you more of it.”

Experience the iconic, open-world of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in an entirely new way. This @RockstarGames classic is in development for Oculus Quest 2. More details soon. #FBConnect https://t.co/fMPTmTFv6W pic.twitter.com/bz6YFGxRHH — Oculus (@oculus) October 28, 2021

If you can’t wait for the VR version of GTA: San Andreas to get back to Los Santos then you’re in luck, as Rockstar is making the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which includes GTA: San Andreas, and releases on November 11th 2021.