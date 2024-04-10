GPT-4 Turbo with Vision is now generally available in the API

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OpenAI has revealed the next generation of its language model with the release of GPT-4 Turbo with Vision through its API. This upgraded version has improved features like JSON mode and function calling for visual data processing. The model also promises a performance boost and is slated to integrate with the popular ChatGPT.

Majorly improved GPT-4 Turbo model available now in the API and rolling out in ChatGPT. https://t.co/HMihypFusV — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 9, 2024

What’s GPT-4 Turbo?

GPT-4 Turbo is a multimodal powerhouse capable of handling both text and image inputs. This model uses its vast knowledge base and reasoning abilities to deliver outputs. OpenAI first revealed GPT-4 Turbo last November, highlighting its expanded knowledge (up to April 2023) and a big 128k context window; this allows users to add over 300 pages of text in a single prompt.

A real benefit of GPT-4 Turbo lies in its optimized performance, translating to substantial cost reductions for users. Compared to the previous model, input tokens are now three times cheaper, while output tokens are offered at half the price. This upgrade makes GPT-4 Turbo an efficient and cost-effective solution.

While GPT-4 Turbo takes center stage, OpenAI also teased its upcoming Voice Engine, which is capable of generating natural-sounding speech from just text input and a brief audio sample (only 15 seconds as of now). This technology, however, remains out of reach for the general public.

OpenAI further hinted at the arrival of its next big model, GPT-5, which is said to be “materially better.“ And did you know that Microsoft also mistakenly teased GPT-5 Turbo in Copilot Pro subscription?