Goomba’s almost did the stomping at Japan’s Super Nintendo World as recently a tower of decorative Goomba’s toppled over, nearly landing on guests, according to Asahi Shumbun Digital.

The incident, which happened on the 9th of August, had Goombas, the iconic enemy from Nintendo’s Mario series, toppling from a height of several meters and caused several rides to close.

While the cause of the accident is unknown, it’s believed that recent high winds may be to blame as Japan’s ninth typhoon of the year, Typhoon Lupit, was due to be approaching the Kansai region of Japan.

In a video posted to Twitter, which shows the aftermath of the fall, we can see the serious heft of the statues, as four crew members from Super Nintendo World appear to be struggling to lift the statue nearby the track.

Thankfully the Goombas landed in a portion of the ride which was inaccessible by guests, so nobody was hurt by the falling statues.

Super Nintendo World first opened in Osaka, Japan, on March 18th, and there is another due to open at Universal Studio’s Hollywood, as well as at locations in Florida. Construction is already underway, however, there is no date for the opening of these US-based parks.