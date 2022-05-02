As we’re inundated with more leaks and reports about Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch it’s becoming increasingly obvious that the Pixel Watch is the watch to watch.

In a new report from 9to5Google, we’re given our first peek at some of the impressive hardware that Google has reportedly stuffed into the Pixel Watch’s surprisingly sleek, almost Apple-eqsue, frame, indicating it’s shaping up to be the new flagship Android smartwatch.

Reportedly coming packed with an impressive 300mAh battery, the Pixel Watch surpasses both the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Galaxy Watch 4 for battery size, as those flagship smartwatches only come equipped with a 284mAh battery and 247mAh battery respectively.

Additionally, it’s claimed that Google’s Pixel Watch will also feature cellular connectivity on some of the models, however, it is currently unclear just how many of the models will have this feature. So far, three models of the upcoming smartwatch have been spotted applying for Bluetooth certification.

Previously, 9to5Google also unveiled the look of the Pixel Watch thanks to a source discovering the device after it had been left at a restaurant by an employee. Thanks to that careless former Pixel Watch tester, we now know that the device is 40mm wide and 14mm thick. The smartwatch also features “at least one button” protruding from its side alongside its rotating crown.

With Google still yet to officially announce the Pixel Watch, despite all the leaks we’ve seen, there’s still no word on an official release date, however, it’s expected that we’ll learn more during Google’s upcoming I/O presentation which is set to broadcast later this month on the 11th and 12th of May.