Google’s old rival Yahoo is making a comeback early next year

Yahoo is expected to return to the search engine market with the planned launch of a new Yahoo Search experience in early 2024. The new experience is expected to start with a redesign and rebranding, then introducing more advanced features later in the year, as seen in this tweet.

The competition between Google and Yahoo is a classic example of the story of David and Goliath. Google, the underdog, emerged victorious due to its advanced technology, focus on innovation, and willingness to take risks. In contrast, Yahoo, the incumbent, was slow to adapt and lost ground to its more agile competitor. The rivalry between these two companies has played a significant role in developing the Internet.

Yahoo has been a pioneer in the search engine market since its founding in 1995. With the new Yahoo Search experience, the company hopes to regain its footing in the search market.

As of October 2023, Google dominates the search engine market share worldwide with a whopping 91.55%. Bing and Yandex follow behind with 3.11% and 1.83% respectively.

The new Yahoo Search experience is expected to launch in the first weeks 2024. More information about the new experience will be released in the coming months.