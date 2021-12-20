With a list of reasons too almost too long to repeat, Yahoo! Finance has crowned Microsoft their company of the year.

They note that Microsoft has a stunning year, exceeding $2 trillion in market cap, increasing their share price 45% over the course of the year, generating $176 billion in revenue over the same period and has done it all without the scandal and scrutiny other giants such as Facebook, Google and Apple received.

Microsoft is also not resting, pushed further into healthcare with its purchase of AI pioneer Nuance Communications for $19.7 billion, and expanding its gaming business with its Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming.

“I think investors under appreciated the story even going into 2021, thinking there wasn’t that much gasoline left in the growth tank,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Yahoo Finance. “In our opinion, it’s not a matter of if, it’s when this company hits a $3 trillion market cap,” he said.

Read Yahoo! Finance’s full homage to Microsoft here.