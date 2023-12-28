Google's new search feature "Notes" starts pushing for more user input with view stats emails

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Following the recent launch of its experimental search feature “Notes,” Google sends users emails highlighting their contributions’ viewership.

Users who create notes receive emails stating how many people have viewed their contributions. This approach, exemplified by SEO expert Glenn Gabe’s shared email boasting “50 people saw your note,” emphasizes user involvement’s potential reach and impact.

Google’s strategy may hold several purposes. Encouraging users to see the value of their notes could fuel further creation and engagement. Additionally, showcasing view statistics might enhance trust in the Notes feature by demonstrating its potential to connect users with helpful information.

Email from Google that one of my Notes is getting views. Yep, 52 views… 🙂 I just added another last night from Discover for Barry's post about HowTo snippets returning. No views for that one yet. Such a weird experiment from Google. pic.twitter.com/Mfte7pgs5S — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 8, 2023

Analyzing view statistics provides valuable insights for Google. Understanding the types of notes that resonate most with users can inform future improvements to the feature, ensuring its continued relevance and usefulness.

While speculative at this stage, high-viewership notes could potentially open doors for targeted advertising in the future. However, Google focuses on fostering user engagement and refining the feature based on user data.

Overall, Google’s email campaign surrounding Notes reflects its commitment to encouraging user participation and refining the feature based on data and user feedback. The long-term impact of Notes and its potential evolution remain to be seen, but the initial focus on user engagement and data-driven improvement suggests a promising path forward.